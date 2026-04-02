The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
4d

Wow. Maybe the Empire's propaganda machine is slipping.

It naturally gets harder and harder to fool people as the lies get more and more outrageous.

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