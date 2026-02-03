This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Thomas English

Minnesota attorney and online liberal provocateur Will Stancil said he was “punched in the head” in Minneapolis on Monday after a confrontation with masked activists as he documented anti-ICE activity for a local “rapid response” network.

Video of the incident circulated on X after a user posting as Aetius shared a clip labeled, “ANTIFA PUNCHED WILL STANCIL.” Stancil separately described being attacked after he spoke to “mainstream press,” posted videos from “public spaces,” and criticized “agitators lighting fires” in his neighborhood.

“Oh, shut up, man,” Stancil says in the clip as masked demonstrators encircle him. “I’ve done so — I’ve done a lot more than you have. Shut up. Jackass.”

Stancil then begins mockingly repeating “Oh no” — apparently taunting those confronting him over his press contacts — before a dull thump cuts him off and the footage goes black.

“My crime? Talking to mainstream press about what was happening,” Stancil lamented on Bluesky. “Posting a handful of videos, of public spaces, edited to ensure no one else is identified. Stating my disapproval of agitators lighting fires in my neighborhood and getting punched in the head for the trouble.”

The scuffle capped days of infighting over Stancil’s role in anti-ICE organizing. On Thursday, he posted that he was “getting kicked out of ICE rapid response for the moment” after allowing journalists to accompany him — though he insisted he had imposed “an extremely strict condition that no other observer could be identified.”

Stancil has spent years pushing back against conservative criticism of Antifa. In a January Bluesky post disputing how others had characterized his past comments, he wrote that “criticizing antifa is okay but equivocating them to Nazis is not.”

It remains unclear who struck Stancil or whether police made any arrests. Stancil did not identify his assailant, and users labeling the attacker “Antifa” offered no verification beyond the clip itself.

Stancil, a housing policy researcher at the University of Minnesota, has been called “the most bullied man in America.” He ran unsuccessfully for the Minnesota House in 2024 and has sparred publicly with critics on both the left and right, earning a reputation as a relentless combatant on X and Bluesky.

He became a fixture in right-wing online circles in July after Elon Musk’s xAI updated Grok with fewer content restrictions. Within days, the chatbot was generating graphic rape fantasies about Stancil, offering users step-by-step instructions for breaking into his home and advice on disposing of his body. Months later, he became the subject of “The Will Stancil Show,” an AI-animated satirical cartoon that racked up millions of views on X.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

