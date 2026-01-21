This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) has begun its annual distribution of RABORAL V-RG®, an oral rabies vaccine (ORV) bait—dropping the live laboratory-made virus from airplanes over Texas, as well as distributing it by hand.

The $2 million annual project is funded by the State of Texas and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service/Wildlife Services.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has known for over a decade that the RABORAL edible vaccine leaves “persons at risk for vaccine exposure and vaccine virus infection.”

Yet the department still allows millions of live genetically modified virus baits to be dispersed over communities, forests, and waterways each year without public notice, informed consent, or comprehensive biosafety oversight—posing potential risks to human health, wildlife, and national biosecurity.

Americans are being involuntarily exposed to laboratory-engineered pathogens capable of infecting multiple species, with no transparent risk disclosure or opt-out mechanism.

A DHS press release from last week reads:

Texas Department of State of Health Services will expand anti-rabies efforts around the El Paso area in January during the agency’s 32nd annual Oral Rabies Vaccination Program. Aerial bait distribution, which occurs along much of the Texas-Mexico border, was increased last year to include far West Texas as a response to the Arizona Fox rabies variant that is now established in New Mexico and within 150 miles of the Texas border. In addition to those continued flights this year, rabies vaccine baits will also be distributed by hand in targeted areas around the city. … The rabies vaccine bait air drop will begin with flights from Alpine on Jan. 16, with additional flights slated to originate from Del Rio International Airport on Jan. 21, weather permitting. The vaccine bait, manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., is enclosed in a small plastic packet (similar to a fast-food ketchup package) dipped in fish oil and fish-meal crumbles to attract wild canids, like coyotes and foxes. … Between six and nine flights are scheduled per day during the two-week operation, with airdrop aircraft flying at 500 to 1,000 feet above ground level and dropping roughly 693,600 oral rabies vaccine baits at 50 baits per square mile. ORVP’s Border Maintenance Zone includes 19 Texas counties including El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio, Brewster, Pecos, Terrell, Val Verde, Kinney, Maverick, Zavala, Dimmit, Webb, Zapata, Starr, Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy. In addition to the hand-distribution efforts in the El Paso area, baits will also be distributed by hand in parts of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns humans “should leave [the live-virus containing edible vaccine] undisturbed if they are encountered.”

If people come in contact with the bait, “they should immediately wash the contact area with warm water and soap.”

Dogs that consume the bait “may experience a temporary upset stomach.”

A July 2019 peer-reviewed study in Vaccine confirms the RABORAL oral rabies vaccine:

is a genetically engineered chimeric “Frankenstein” human virus expressing a rabies gene,

sheds for weeks in multiple species,

was not tested for live virus persistence,

can potentially infect non-target animals and humans,

and was studied by researchers financially tied to its sale.

Most alarmingly, the study confirmed that virus DNA from the edible vaccine can be detected in both oral and rectal swabs post-inoculation in most animals, “followed by a resurgence of shedding between days 17 and 34 in some species.”

This means animals that ingest the oral vaccine are said to be contagious to other animals and humans for over a month.

A September 2017 Veterinary Research publication confirms that the live virus in RABORAL edible vaccines actively replicates in animals after ingestion, that horizontal transmission of the vaccine virus between animals has occurred, and that humans have been infected with vaccine-derived vaccinia following bait exposure.

The same study shows that RABORAL baits deliberately disperse tetracycline—a toxic ingredient in the vaccine—into the environment as a biomarker, where it accumulates in animal bone and teeth, can misrepresent true vaccination, and is acknowledged to carry potential ecotoxicity and antimicrobial-resistance risks with long-term use.

In the name of “wildlife management,” Texas authorities are blanketing cities with what are said to be live virus-containing packets without full public consent.

How many Texans have been informed that they are living inside an ongoing, state- and federally funded environmental release of a live, laboratory-engineered virus documented to replicate, spread between animals, persist in bodily secretions, and infect humans—without informed consent or any meaningful ability to refuse exposure?

Copyright 2026 Jon Fleetwood

Share