As part of the left’s well funded obstruction and harassment campaign against ICE operations, some agitators who have managed to get hold of the personal details of agents have taken it upon themselves to attempt to call and threaten them, with several leaving sickening voice mail messages.

The DHS released some of the recordings to highlight just how completely unhinged these people are.

In one of the messages a deranged female caller shouts, “F*ck you. F*ck your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident.

She continues, “Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II, because that’s what’s going to happen to your family,” referencing the Nuremberg Trials.

It has become a fantasy among leftists to see Democrats get back into power and conduct modern day Nuremberg trials against Trump administration officials.

While the identity of the agent has been protected, the woman is heard screeching “With a last name like that, I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night.”

In another voicemail to a different agent, a leftist lunatic blurts “You’re a f*cking fascist pig. You should f*cking kill yourself. I hope your wife dies. I hope your mom and dad die.”

The caller continues, “I hope everything wrong that could go in your life happens. I hope you have the most miserable life.”

Reaching for more heinous wishes, the caller then states “I hope you get hit by a bus. I hope you’re paralyzed, and your wife leaves you and starts getting f*cked by BBCs (big black c*cks) every day.”

The caller signs off with “You are a traitor to the American people, to the values that made our very country. You should kill yourself. You’re f*cking disgusting. I hate you. Everyone hates you. You’re a f*cking murderer, and all of your friends are f*cking murderers, and your bosses are a bunch of pedophiles. Kill yourself.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented, “Anti-ICE agitators are threatening the FAMILIES of our law enforcement. We will hunt these sickos down and put them behind bars.”

She continued, “These type of threats against our brave ICE law enforcement officers and their families are disgusting. These officers risk their lives every day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our communities.”

“Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” McLaughlin added in the release.

She concluded, “The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”

The sentiment was echoed by Border Czar Tom Homan, who has been despatched to Minnesota by President Trump.

Homan noted that he is launching a database on those stalking and attacking ICE, with the intention of exposing their actions to their employers.

As we highlighted earlier, leftist foundations and foreign donors are bankrolling a vast network to impede, obstruct, and harass ICE agents.

Groups tied to open-borders globalists provide funding for “legal observers” and sabotage efforts, turning routine deportations into flashpoints for chaos.

The likes of Bob Ferguson, Governor of Washington, are openly colluding with the criminal anti-ICE groups that are running their plates, pulling personal info and doxxing, harassing and threatening them.

“We will depend on those folks to partner with us to make sure ICE is recorded,” Ferguson declared.

Incredible.

