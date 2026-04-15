This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Thank God for brave law enforcement officers.

Two Omaha police officers heroically saved a 3-year-old boy named Cyler on Tuesday morning by fatally shooting a violent, knife-wielding woman who had just abducted the young child from his caretaker inside a Walmart store and then slashed him across the face and head with a stolen butcher knife.

The suspect, 31-year-old who , is dead after officers had no choice but to open fire when she refused repeated commands to drop the weapon and began viciously attacking the defenseless child in the parking lot.

Police say Guzman forced the child’s guardian through the store and into the parking lot at knifepoint, effectively kidnapping the toddler in broad daylight.

When officers arrived, they were confronted with a rapidly escalating crisis.

Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, Guzman refused, and then, in a shocking act of violence, slashed the young boy across the face.

That’s when officers acted. They opened fire, striking Guzman and ending the threat on the spot.

According to the Omaha Police Department:

The Omaha Police Department’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team is investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning leaving one woman dead and a child injured. Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to Wal-Mart at 1606 S 72nd Street for a “nature unknown” emergency call at 9:13 a.m. Initial information provided to 911 was from a female caller requesting police assistance. This female stopped providing information to the call taker. An additional 911 caller indicated there was a woman armed with a “large kitchen knife” with a young child. A two-officer patrol unit arrived at the location where the officers immediately exited their cruiser to approach the armed woman, later identified as Noemi Guzman, 31, who was near the southern parking lot entry standing by a shopping cart with a 3-year-old boy inside. Ms. Guzman was making multiple threats with the knife. Officers gave multiple verbal commands for Ms. Guzman to drop the knife. She refused to drop the weapon and cut the boy. The two patrol officers fired their service weapons striking Ms. Guzman. The child’s guardian, along with a bystander, immediately removed the child from the cart and rendered aid to him. Officers began lifesaving measures on Ms. Guzman; however, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital by Omaha Fire Department medics for treatment. The boy’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. Investigators later determined through store surveillance footage that Ms. Guzman had shoplifted the knife from inside the store. She then approached the child and guardian in a shopping aisle, brandished the knife, and forced the guardian to walk ahead of the cart while the child remained inside. Ms. Guzman directed them through the store and into the parking lot. Officers arrived shortly after Ms. Guzman, the guardian, and child exited the store and began walking east toward the parking lot entrance. “The responding officers acted with professionalism and direct action to intervene and save a child’s life,” said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. “The community can be reassured in knowing that Omaha police officers stand ready to act with courage and decisiveness in the most serious situations to protect the public.” Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing Jr. thanked police for quick action that prevented a larger tragedy. “I am grateful for the department’s professionalism and transparency,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Omaha Police Department Officer-Involved Investigations Team is being assisted by investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Offices.

A fundraising campaign was launched to help cover medical bills, therapy, and everyday expenses during Cyler’s recovery.

But as details emerge, this case is igniting outrage for another reason.

The suspect should never have been on the streets in the first place.

Records show that Guzman had a disturbing history of violent behavior, including allegedly attacking her own father with a knife, setting his home on fire, and breaking into a Catholic church rectory while a priest was barricaded inside.

Despite the severity of those crimes, Judge Russell Derr released her on a personal recognizance bond.

Following the initial release and subsequent legal proceedings, the court formally determined her mental state.

She was found not guilty (or not responsible) by reason of insanity for the felonies of assault, arson, burglary, and criminal mischief.

Instead of prison, a judge assigned her a community-based treatment plan in 2025, which included outpatient therapy and living with her family.

She was scheduled for an annual court review on June 12, 2026, to evaluate her progress, but this hearing was superseded by the fatal incident at the Omaha Walmart on April 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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