Bruce J Kellogg
5h

When I was at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1992, a friend of mine asked me if I knew the difference between conservatives and liberals. Thinking it a joke I said, “No, what?” He then walked over to a guy we knew to be a liberal and asked the hot question of that day (I don’t remember the question). This liberal guy literally started screaming and ranting, at which point my friend just walked away and over to a guy we knew to be a conservative type. Asking this guy the same question, the conservative guy did what? He started asking clarifying questions. My friend left him as well, walked back over to me, and said, “Now you know the difference.” I have never forgotten that object lesson, even if I forgot the question. The problem we have today is both sides have been made so polarized the response is the same from either group. To one group I am a “libtard” to the other I am a “MAGAtard” Sigh. . .oh for reasonable discourse.

Occam
5h

This is the biggest achievement of progressives - their ability to look at something black and tell us it's white. While only a few point out the truth.

Trump is h!tler

Russia bad

Vaccines perfect

Men are actually women

Unchecked, rampant immigration is good

War is normal

Welfare fraud is acceptable

......etc.

