This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Bexar County, Texas, Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez agreed to resign after being indicted for unlawful restraint and official oppression at the beginning of the year.

The indictment followed a mid-2025 complaint alleging that Speedlin Gonzalez had “exhibited unprofessional demeanor, threatened a defense attorney with contempt, and ordered the bailiff to handcuff the defense attorney and place her in the jury box,” according to the agreement signed by Speedlin Gonzalez on April 17.

“I’m a proud public servant, I’m LGBTQ, I own a gun, I’m bilingual, I’m an American citizen — and I have every right to defend myself,” Gonzalez told the New York Post in January following the indictment.

“As long as I walk in righteousness and have God at my side I will be fine.”

She further told the outlet that she could not comment on the case.

The event was sparked by an alleged argument between Speedlin Gonzalez and attorney Elizabeth Russell, in which the former accused the latter of coaching her client through the judge’s questions, according to The Texan.

Four other complaints were filed against the now-former judge. An October complaint alleged that she had displayed an unprofessional demeanor toward a criminal defendant and failed to move forward on a motion to modify bond conditions and two writs of habeas corpus in a timely manner, according to the agreement. Three other complaints alleged that Speedlin Gonzalez “abused her judicial authority” by issuing “no contact” orders to members of the court and restricting them from communicating with former specialty court team members and employees of the court.

Speedlin Gonzalez, who served on the bench since 2018, was running for a third term when she was dealt the indictment, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Speedlin Gonzalez has drawn scrutiny in the past.

She was reportedly issued a public warning for congratulating attorneys who had won in her court and posting their photos on her official Facebook page. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct also gave her a private warning and an order for additional education after displaying a pride flag in her courtroom, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

In February, Speedlin Gonzalez was suspended without pay based on the indictment, the resignation agreement stated.

By signing the agreement, Speedlin Gonzalez formally resigned her official duties as a judge and will be “forever disqualified from judicial service,” as well as barred from performing any judicial duties.

However, the agreement leaves room for Speedlin Gonzalez to perform wedding ceremonies, “provided she does not wear a robe or refer in any way to a judicial function or authority in the performance of the ceremony.”

The agreement also notes that her signing of the document does not admit fault or guilt.

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