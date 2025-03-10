This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Vice President JD Vance described yet another incident Saturday where he and his children were hounded by deranged leftists.

Vance notes on X that he was walking with his toddler when he was confronted and “swarmed” by pro Ukraine ‘protesters’.

The post continues, “I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)”

“It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh*t person,” Vance added.

Reports note that a group of pro-Ukraine protesters were spotted outside Vance’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A short video later emerged of Vance addressing those gathered near his property.

The White House Press Secretary also addressed the incident today.

Somehow in the warped minds of leftists online, this is Vance’s fault, and he’s using his kids as political pawns.

A load of others made comments to the effect of ‘imagine if your toddler was being bombed and killed like those in Ukraine.’

It’s the second time in under a week that Vance has been stalked by deranged current thing leftists harassing his loved ones.

The latest incident with Vance comes on the heels of Elon Musk revealing that he believes several attacks on Tesla facilities have been by groups funded by Democrat mega donors.

Musk said that he has reason to believe five groups are behind the ‘protests,’ several of which were nothing more than violent attacks.

Musk says the groups are all funded by ActBlue, a Democrat affiliated organisation backed by liberal billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share