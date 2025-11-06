Angela Walker, who brutally killed a Canadian tourist, won a City Council seat on Tuesday. Credit: Bangor Area Recovery Network

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A leftist who brutally killed a man years ago has won a local race and will be helping make laws for her city.

As The Maine Wire reported, Angela Walker emerged victorious in Tuesday’s city council elections in Bangor, Maine, alongside Susan Faloon and Daniel Carson.

All three were considered “progressive,” aka far-left candidates.

Walker currently serves as the “peer services coordinator” for the Bangor Area Recovery Network. She is also reportedly in recovery from addiction.

Voters were willing to overlook Walker’s dark past and give her power over them. She was imprisoned after being convicted of manslaughter in 2003 and served 10 years in prison.

Per Maine Wire, here are the details of this horrific crime.

One could argue that Walker got off lightly.

Walker was convicted 23 years ago in the brutal Old Orchard Beach killing of Derek Rogers, a Canadian tourist who had allegedly called her a racist name. Cops found that Rogers had been severely beaten and then suffocated to death with sand forced down his throat. His lifeless body was found on the beach on August 1, 2002, in a section of the popular coastal beach town known as Ocean Park.

This is another example of liberal voters rewarding violent-minded politicians.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Jay Jones, the radical Democrat who fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children, won Virginia’s high-stakes Attorney General election on Tuesday.

National Review broke the explosive story that revealed Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general, sent a series of shocking early-morning text messages on August 8, 2022.

Jones stated that in a hypothetical situation, he would kill then-Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert instead of murderous tyrants Adolf Hitler and Pol Pot.

Jones also said he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might move to the left politically.

The poison within the left has spread from their activists to local and state elected officials.

Will the Democrats nominate a presidential candidate with a similar past in the next general election?

