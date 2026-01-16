This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A far-left, race-baiting mayor of a small Missouri town of less than 2,400 people has been busted on nine incredibly heinous crimes after perpetrating a disgusting race hoax.

As First Alert 4 news reported, Riverview mayor Mike Cornell Jr. has been charged with four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, one count of first-degree harassment, and one count of possession of child pornography.

There were four victims involved in these incidents, including two minors under the age of 17. The alleged crimes occurred between December 2016 and 2026.

Here are more details from First Alert 4:

According to the St. Louis County Police’s probable cause statement, Cornell committed forcible sex acts on at least three victims, including a minor. They say he made sexual advances against a fourth victim. Police say they found child sexual abuse material on Cornell’s phone. The department said it was made aware of the allegations against Cornell and potential crimes from another local agency, but would not say who.

The charges follow the authorities’ search of the mayor’s home earlier this month. Police were accompanied by a K9 unit as they searched the residence, which is less than a half-mile from Riverview City Hall.

Riverview’s Acting Police Chief, Toreyon Times, called the charges against Cornell, Jr. “deeply disturbing” in a statement to First Alert 4.

St Louis Police believe there may be even more victims of Cornell, Jr., and are encouraging them to come forward.

Just last month, Cornell Jr. whipped out the race card and alleged without evidence that pro-KKK and anti-Semitic graffiti had been appearing throughout Riverview.

First Alert 4 investigated the mayor’s claims and found inconsistencies across the versions of the stories he told.

For example, the outlet did not find evidence of Cornell’s claims of the KKK or other organized hate groups drawing graffiti in Riverview.

Current and former residents also said there was no history of the KKK in the community.

In other words, the whole thing was a hoax. Making the lie even more disgusting is the fact that Riverview is a city that is 73% Black.

Was Cornell, Jr, trying to incite a race riot in his community?

