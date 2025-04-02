This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Social media users have alerted the FBI after a clearly deranged leftist woman posted a video ‘joking’ about assassinating President Trump with an assault rifle.

The bespectacled Karen declares in the video that board games can help “if you’re struggling with your mental health,” before pulling out some sort of Super Mario game and flashing ‘Luigi’ at the camera.

She then weirdly labours the declaration that “We love Luigi,” clearly referring to Luigi Mangione, the guy who is charged with murdering the CEO of United Health Care.

Someone is definitely struggling with their mental health, and it’s her.

The weirdo then pulls out Cards For Humanity, perhaps the most unfunny cringe dross game ever invented, so naturally absolutely adored by NPC leftists.

She then holds up several cards that ‘joke’ assassinating the president of the United States with an assault rifle makes “life worth living.”

The woman then slurs about how it’s “shocking awful” but “just comedy, and not serious”… or something.

These people are completely mental and dangerous.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

