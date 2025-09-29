This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

Left-wing terrorism has hit a 30-year high, according to new research.

A study from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies concluded that although right-wing violence has historically outnumbered left-wing terrorism, the pattern has now flipped.

Their research stated:

In recent years, the United States has seen an increase in the number of left-wing terrorism attacks and plots, although such violence has risen from very low levels and remains much lower than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing and jihadist attackers. So far, 2025 marks the first time in more than 30 years that left-wing terrorist attacks outnumber those from the violent far right. Despite its decline this year, right-wing terrorism could easily return to previous high levels. It is important to resource counterterrorism efforts against both right- and left-wing terrorism and work with communities to gain their support against extremists. Leaders across the political spectrum must condemn violent extremism of all kinds, denying it legitimacy and reducing its appeal.

However, the authors go to great efforts to point out that far-right terrorism has been far more common, although it is unclear who they are defining under this label.

Many supposedly right-wing attacks are actually committed by individuals with highly distorted and inconsistent worldviews but are nevertheless blamed on the conservative movement.

The most notable example of this was the man convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, who the media falsely claimed was a fervent Trump supporter.

The findings come weeks after the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who was brutally gunned down while hosting an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month.

Last week, President Trump finally designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” he wrote at the time.

”I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

