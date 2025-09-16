This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Left-wing streamer Steve Bonnell, AKA “Destiny” called for conservatives to be killed more often so they will be afraid to attend events or speak out.

TPUSA founder and conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was gunned down last week by a far-left assassin who lived with a transgender partner.

Last summer, President Trump was almost assassinated when he was shot in the ear by a left-wing gunman at a campaign event.

Radical leftists have been violently attacking and threatening conservatives for years and this left-wing streamer is openly calling for more violence.

“You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature,” Bonnell said. “The issue is right now they don’t feel like there is any fear – like, I don’t know

WATCH:

When is enough enough?

Prominent conservatives were outraged over this left-wing streamer’s call for violence.

