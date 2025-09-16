The Vigilant Fox

So, just to recap, the left is now openly supporting:

1. Violent criminals preying on innocent Americans

2. Trans violence against children

3. Stopping the incredibly fit senior who's trying to make Americans healthier, and

4. Open assassination of people they don't agree with.

If this thing breaks out into armed conflict, it's pretty clear how it was instigated.

Keep your heads, conservatives - don't get drawn into theatrics like this.

