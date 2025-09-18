This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Democrat politicians and media talking heads fumed over late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled on Wednesday, alleging President Trump and the MAGA movement are engaged in cancel culture.

The decision to take Kimmel off television came in response to massive backlash from his on-air lie that Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was part of the “MAGA gang.”

Of course, as is the case when most people lose their jobs, Kimmel has made repeated errors over the years such as an abundance of boneheaded remarks and having poor workplace performance as evidenced by dwindling ratings.

Kimmel himself is reportedly “absolutely f–king livid” about ABC’s decision to take his show off air, and his fellow leftists are on the same page.

Many liberals are blaming the FCC for the ABC move because the agency’s Chairman Brendan Carr told podcast host and conservative commentator Benny Johnson that Kimmel engaged in “the sickest conduct possible” and suggested the FCC could revoke the licenses of ABC affiliates.

CNN’s Brian Stelter said, “America is a less free place if late night comedians cannot do and say what they want. Of course, they can be tuned out, they can change the channel, that’s how we vote, that’s how we have our say in America, but this really does have a chilling effect across the American media.”

Over on MSNBC, ex-Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this is “a watershed moment” and a “Democracy story.”

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) donned a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ballcap during his appearance on CNN and falsely claimed “the President of the United States is out there firing comedians who make fun of him.”

Illinois’ Democrat Governor JB Pritzker posted to 𝕏, “A free and democratic society cannot silence comedians because the President doesn’t like what they say. This is an attack on free speech and cannot be allowed to stand. All elected officials need to speak up and push back on this undemocratic act.”

The official Democrat Party 𝕏 account posted, “LEGALIZE COMEDY, FREE JIMMY KIMMEL.”

MSNBC Anchor Chris Hayes said the firing is part of a campaign by President Trump to “crack down on free speech, dominate the media and essentially render the First Amendment meaningless.”

Of course, when Fox News host Tucker Carlson was sacked for much less than Kimmel’s blatant lie about a political assassination, Hayes supported the decision due to Tucker allegedly saying “vile, disgusting and offensive” things.

Of course, the left invented cancel culture and has repeatedly trampled on the First Amendment over the past decade.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share