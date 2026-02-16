This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

A woman objecting to the formation of a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter in Calvert County, Maryland, told the county school board Thursday she reported the chapter to child protective services.

The woman, identified during the meeting as Nancy Krause, described herself as a retired nurse who said she made the report, claiming that the Calvert County Club America had barred adults who were not volunteers from a Dec. 17 event featuring two members of the Calvert County Board of Education. The president of the TPUSA-affiliated group, a Calvert County Public Schools student addressed the board, offering to discuss concerns members might have.

“Good evening, y’all. I’m a student in Calvert County Public Schools, and also the president of Calvert County Club America, which is affiliated with turning point USA chapter. It’s not affiliated with the Calvert County Public Schools, it is separate, and not politically involved in a partisan manner, and we cannot endorse any candidates nor parties,” the chapter president for the organization told the board prior to Krause’s screed. “We invited the board to discuss what they do, and what their policies are. All students that were there were in attendance with parental permission, and all publicly advertised. However, we received much hate, and we posted online that we would not be allowing any adults that are not volunteers nor parents.”

Krause appeared to ignore what had been said when she spoke immediately after the Club America leader addressed the board in her remarks.

“Turning Point USA had an event for students. While community-building opportunities for students are important, this event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights, and governance oversight. The materials indicated that parents or guardians were not permitted to attend,” Krause said. “Excluding parents or guardians from a student focused event lacks transparency, and school affiliated joint activities should have supervision standards, background check requirements, and accountability structures. I’m also concerned about a potential conflict of interest involving board of education members serving as guest speakers at this event. They have responsibilities, and participation events targeting students particularly when parental access is restricted warrants careful review to ensure compliance with district policies, ethics guidelines, and public trust obligations.”

“Students are widely recognized as vulnerable population. They are in critical developmental stages, and susceptible to influence, and transparency is essential,” Krause continued. “All board members in this room are [mandatory reporters] under state law, as I am. Based upon the circumstances surrounding this event, a report was made to Child Protective Services. All of this was provided.”

Since the Sept. 10 assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, the conservative student organization has received over 100,000 inquiries about starting chapters in high schools and colleges. Despite the extensive interest from students, the establishment of chapters at both secondary and post-secondary education establishments has met resistance from teachers and administrators.

Left-wing students and groups protested the establishment of a TPUSA chapter in Royal Oak, Michigan, with a walkout and comments at a Nov. 13 school board meeting. Officials in Prince William County, Virginia, came under fire after trying to block the establishment of a TPUSA chapter in a local high school.

TPUSA Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer reposted a video of Krause’s comments and commented on her remarks.

“Turning Point is the singular most attacked independent organization in America,” Bowyer said. “We’ve had the government weaponized against us, radicals try to villainize us, all kinds of disgusting name calling since Charlie was murdered. We know it’s because our work is so impactful.”

