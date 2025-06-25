She just shattered their narrative on live TV.

Karoline Leavitt dismantled CNN’s latest hit piece in minutes.

They claimed Trump’s Iran strikes only “delayed” the nuclear program.

Leavitt proved that to be untrue and backed it up with receipts.

Then she dropped a warhead: The FBI and DOJ are now hunting the intel leaker.

The American Pravda media kicked into overdrive the moment President Trump’s Iran strike made headlines.

Yesterday, CNN published a report claiming that the U.S. military’s precision bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities didn’t actually destroy the core of Iran’s nuclear program—just delayed it “by months,” according to a so-called “leaked” early intelligence assessment.

The article went on to say:

“The analysis of the damage to the sites and the impact of the strikes on Iran’s nuclear ambitions is ongoing, and could change as more intelligence becomes available.”

“But the early findings are at odds with President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.”

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t waste time pushing back.

Appearing on Fox News today, she dismissed the report as another classic attempt to undermine the president’s success and to distract from what she described as one of the most decisive military actions in modern history.

“No other president in history could have ever dreamed of such a success,” Leavitt said.

She argued that the only reason this narrative is surfacing is because it threatens the establishment’s grip on the story.

“And that’s EXACTLY why the fake news media is now trying to demean and undermine the president.”

To Leavitt, this wasn’t a one-off media blunder.

It was part of a familiar script.

“We’ve seen this playbook be run before. You have hostile actors within the intelligence community who illegally leak bits and pieces of an intelligence assessment to push a fake news narrative,” she said.

She even pointed to the reporter behind the piece—CNN’s Natasha Bertrand—and her history of pushing debunked narratives.

“It’s not a coincidence that it was written by the exact same CNN reporter who wrote the original story, falsely alleging that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.”

Earlier today, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood in front of cameras at the NATO Summit in The Hague and dismantled CNN’s framing with surgical precision.

“Yeah, there’s a reason the president calls out fake news for what it is.”

He painted a picture of what the media refused to acknowledge: the scale, risk, and achievement of the strike.

“These pilots, these refuelers, these fighters, these air defenders—the skill and courage it took to go into enemy territory, flying 36 hours on behalf of the American people and the world to take out a nuclear program—is beyond what anyone in this audience can fathom.”

But instead of celebrating the mission, the media rushed to spin it.

“The instinct of CNN, the New York Times, is to spin it—to try to hurt President Trump or our country,” Hegseth said.

“They don’t care what the troops think. They don’t care what the world thinks.”

He said the evidence is not up for debate.

“All of the evidence of what was just bombed by twelve 30,000-pound bombs is buried under a mountain—devastated and obliterated.”

Then came the mic-drop:

“If you want to make an assessment of what happened at Fordow, you better get a big shovel and go really deep—because Iran’s nuclear program is obliterated.”

Leavitt picked up right where Hegseth left off.

“This was a low confidence preliminary intelligence assessment,” she explained, adding that even the document cited in the CNN story admitted it was unverified.

“The assessment itself said that it was not corroborated by anyone else in the intelligence community.”

In other words: CNN ran with a single, unconfirmed, preliminary intel leak and the rest of the government called it nonsense.

“It has been disputed by not just the United States, the president, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, our Joint Chiefs, and our General Caine, who was incredibly successful in this mission on Saturday night.”

But what made the media narrative even more bizarre was who else disputed it: not just America’s allies—but Iran.

“It was also disputed by both Israel and Iran,” Leavitt noted.

“And CNN didn’t care about that. The DIA themselves have now come out and said this was a preliminary report, and this CNN story got it COMPLETELY wrong.”

As for Bertrand?

“That reporter is a sheep, and she’s a mouthpiece for people who don’t like Donald Trump,” Leavitt said.

“And she only gave the White House an hour to respond. And that’s, again, the same playbook we’ve seen the fake news media play time and time again.”

But there’s more at stake than just bad reporting.

According to Leavitt, whoever “leaked” the classified intel could be facing serious legal consequences.

“I am told by the FBI, the leak already is being investigated and it absolutely should be,” she revealed.

“This was a top secret intelligence analysis that very few people in the United States government had access to see.”

“I understand that the FBI and the Department of Justice are already on this as they should be.”

And while the media debates anonymous quotes, Leavitt pointed to a far simpler form of truth: 14 bombs, 30,000 pounds each, delivered with precision.

“Just to emphasize what our great special envoy, Witkoff, said last night, for people with common sense, everyone knows what happens when you drop 14, 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets.”

“It doesn’t take an intelligence analysis to understand, that means complete and total destruction and obliteration.”

She credited Trump’s direct leadership for the outcome.

“The president of the United States, because of his decisive leadership and directing that operation on Saturday night, has now achieved a goal that the United States and the whole world has wanted to achieve for years, and that is the obliteration of the capability of the Iranian regime to possess a nuclear weapon.”

Leavitt ended with a reality check aimed straight at the press corps.

“I can tell you the United States had no indication that enriched uranium was moved prior to the strikes, as I also saw falsely reported.”

She made the facts clear: what’s on the ground can’t be spun—it’s buried.

“What’s on the ground right now is buried under miles and miles of rubble because of the success of the strikes on Saturday evening.”

“So anyone saying that they know—just doesn’t know.”

“What we do know is the capability of these weapons, the success of this strike, and the fact that the United States military hit their targets precisely, perfectly, and accurately.”

“And we know what that means.”

In short, the pundits can speculate all they want—but the truth isn’t coming from anonymous sources.

It’s buried under under a collapsed mountain in Iran.

But the story wasn’t over....at least, not yet.

Just hours after Leavitt’s fiery Fox appearance, President Trump weighed in himself.

In a post on Truth Social, he delivered a message that could drive a stake through the heart of the media’s narrative.

He announced a major next move.

“Secretary of Defense (War!) Pete Hegseth, together with Military Representatives, will be holding a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 A.M. EST at The Pentagon, in order to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots. These Patriots were very upset! After 36 hours of dangerously flying through Enemy Territory, they landed, they knew the Success was LEGENDARY, and then, two days later, they started reading Fake News by CNN and The Failing New York Times. They felt terribly!”

Trump didn’t stop there, he called out the spin for what it was.

“Fortunately for them and, as usual, solely for the purpose of demeaning PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, the Fake News (Times and CNN) lied and totally misrepresented the Facts, none of which they had (because it was too soon, there were no Facts out there yet!).”

And he promised that the truth would soon be impossible to ignore.

“The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable. Enjoy!”

The message was loud and clear: while the media fumbled over anonymous leaks and partisan spin, Trump and his team were preparing to drop facts, straight from the Pentagon.

The real story wasn’t just about what happened in Iran. It was about who’s willing to tell the truth about it.

