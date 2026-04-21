The Vigilant Fox

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
3h

So who really is -Tucker?

He has swamp roots, but is he really a swamp creature or has he become a white hat?

Just a disinformation specialist?

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
2h

The world as it exists and moves, and the world as described by Michael Yon, become harder and harder to tell apart. He's been warning us for years now. This is not an inevitable consequence of inevitable events. This is long in the planning by some of the world's most sinister people.

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