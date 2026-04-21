STORY #1 - Global elites are now warning of food rationing, as governments around the world quietly prepare for worst-case shortages tied to the Iran conflict.

Leaked plans suggest this isn’t just about supply chains, it’s about who controls access to food when shortages hit.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that disruptions to fertilizer flows through the Strait of Hormuz could push the world beyond rising prices and into outright rationing. At the same time, UK officials are reportedly drafting emergency plans for shortages, with advisers urging preparation for World War II-style rationing if the crisis drags on.

Global agencies are now echoing the same alarm. The World Food Programme says hunger could surge to record levels, while the Food and Agriculture Organization warns disruptions could continue—even if the conflict ends today.

When central banks, governments, and UN agencies all start signaling shortages at once, it forces a serious question…

What exactly are they preparing you for next?

Watch Maria’s full report before this shifts from warning to reality.

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STORY #2 - Palantir just dropped a manifesto calling for a mandatory military draft, and the technocratic vision behind it is setting off serious alarms.

The U.S. spy tech firm lays out a 22-point agenda pushing for universal national service, tighter integration between Silicon Valley and the military, and a dystopian future dominated by autonomous weapons.

The message is unmistakable: modern democracies won’t survive without force—and the next war should involve everyone. Lawmakers are already warning it sounds closer to “a supervillain’s rant” than serious governance.

Watch Maria’s report, because this future isn’t being framed as a possibility, it’s being presented as the only path forward—and most people won’t see it coming until it’s too late.

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STORY #3 - Tucker Carlson just issued a rare public apology, and it’s bringing new attention to deeper tension inside the conservative movement just months before the midterms.

What triggered this goes far beyond politics, cutting straight to questions of loyalty, leadership, and whether key promises are actually being kept.

In a new interview with his brother Buckley, Carlson described a breaking point tied to how Marjorie Taylor Greene was treated after pushing for the Epstein files, including a claim that caught even longtime supporters off guard. He then went further, saying, “I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people,” acknowledging his extensive role in elevating Trump.

With new divisions surfacing each week, many voters aren’t looking for new promises anymore, they’re asking what’s already been delivered.

Watch closely before deciding where you stand.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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