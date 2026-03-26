The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1h

Unfortunately, Pres DJT did not "unban" the incandescent:

Executive orders cannot override statutory requirements. They can direct federal agencies to review or adjust how regulations are implemented but cannot change the legal framework underpinning those regulations.​​​​​​​

Traditional incandescent bulbs are still non-compliant. Manufacturing or importing incandescent bulbs that do not meet the efficiency standard remains prohibited under federal law.*

But we can still fight back by supporting the Soft Lights Foundation:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/orange

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Tricia Nelson's avatar
Tricia Nelson
2h

I wonder if Incandescent bulbs will ever be back on the shelves of stores. They are crazy expensive when I have found them on line.

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