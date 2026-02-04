This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

In 2002, as parents grew increasingly concerned about the cumulative effect of an ever-expanding vaccine schedule, Dr. Paul Offit claimed that “each infant would have the theoretical capacity to respond to about 10,000 vaccines at any one time.” Offit, then a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, made the claim in an article he wrote for the AAP’s journal, Pediatrics.

A lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is renewing controversy over how public health officials responded to parents’ growing concerns over the expanding vaccine schedule in the early 2000s.

The childhood vaccine schedule grew rapidly in the 1980s and ’90s, expanding from 11 doses targeting four diseases in 1983 to 20 doses by 2000 — with more on the horizon.

As the schedule grew, many parents began questioning whether the combined number of injections — given the increasing exposure to vaccine components like adjuvants — could be harmful to infants and young children.

Surveys cited in the lawsuit showed that at the time, 23% of parents questioned the number of shots, while 25% expressed concern that vaccines might weaken the immune system.

The AAP, which promoted the expanding schedule, found itself under pressure to respond to parents’ concerns.

In January 2002, the AAP addressed those concerns in an article it published in its own journal, Pediatrics. Dr. Paul A. Offit, a vaccine inventor and then-member of the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases, wrote the article.

The title of the article was: “Addressing Parents’ Concerns: Do Multiple Vaccines Overwhelm or Weaken the Infant’s Immune System?”

According to the lawsuit, the article’s purpose was not to provide clinical safety evidence to providers and parents. Instead, it was about messaging — “public relations to reassure worried parents,” the complaint states.

Parents wanted to know whether injecting multiple vaccines — along with ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants, thimerosal, formaldehyde, polysorbate 80 and other residual materials — could pose toxicological or clinical safety risks to their children.

Offit’s response focused instead on whether the immune system has the capacity to generate antibody responses to multiple vaccines at once.

His paper offered theoretical and modeling extrapolations, concluding that “each infant would have the theoretical capacity to respond to about 10,000 vaccines at any one time.”

According to the lawsuit:

“This is like answering ‘Is it safe to drink ten beers?’ with ‘The liver can theoretically process unlimited water,’ a response about organ capacity, but non-responsive to the actual safety question.”

In other words, Offit’s response said nothing about how toxic ingredients in vaccines might affect developing brains, inflammation, autoimmune activation or any of the issues parents were concerned about.

‘Fraud’ created a new paradigm for addressing vaccine safety

The lawsuit alleges that the AAP’s response amounted to “fraud.” The article used “the trappings of science to deceive parents” by misdirecting their concerns rather than responding to them.

“Offit’s theoretical PR article did not study, and could not prove, the safety of the cumulative schedule. It just changed the subject,” the lawsuit said.

The “10,000 vaccines” concept did more than reassure parents — it created a framework that discouraged deeper scrutiny of the vaccine schedule’s cumulative effects, according to the lawsuit.

The AAP distributed that message through its 67,000-member network and added the information to its Red Book, which provides clinical guidelines for practitioners. It was also reinforced through medical education, according to the lawsuit.

The argument that infants could effectively respond to “about 10,000 vaccines at any one time” became a common talking point among pediatricians.

Once the immune-capacity argument became standard, questioning the schedule was treated not as a scientific issue requiring evidence, but as a misunderstanding of basic immunology, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also argues that this logic helped keep contraindication guidelines — which determine when a vaccine should be delayed or avoided — narrow, even as the number of recommended doses increased.

Avoiding vaccines has been typically recommended only if an infant experienced anaphylaxis from a prior dose or developed unexplained encephalopathy or brain dysfunction.

Institute of Medicine twice confirmed studies weren’t done on the safety of the vaccine schedule

One month after the Pediatrics article was published, the Institute of Medicine (IOM), since renamed the National Academy of Medicine, released a report on vaccine schedule safety.

The IOM report acknowledged that no study had compared overall health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

The IOM recommended studying safety questions about the schedule using existing surveillance systems such as the Vaccine Safety Datalink, which contains records from millions of children with varying vaccination histories.

The IOM revisited the topic in 2013, in a report that similarly concluded the requisite studies had still not been completed.

Offit publicly argued it would be unethical to conduct placebo-controlled trials withholding vaccines from children — an argument the lawsuit alleges mischaracterized what the IOM had actually proposed. The IOM recommended analyzing already-existing health outcomes in databases — not running new randomized trials.

The “10,000 vaccines” figure Offit published in his article to this day still appears in vaccine education messaging.

The lawsuit noted that the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Vaccine Education Center, which Offit directs, has the “10,000 vaccines” statement on its website today.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and others also continue to cite this statistic today.

The lawsuit summarizes what it alleges was a long-running fraud akin to the fraud perpetrated by tobacco companies to generate doubt regarding allegations that cigarettes were harmful to human health.

It states:

“The fraud was creating an intellectual framework that made the truth unreachable within the system it established. Questioning cumulative effects marks one as unethical and scientifically illiterate; demanding safety studies is unnecessary because the paradigm proves safety theoretically; pointing to injured children is mere anecdote.”

