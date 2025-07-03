This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A landmark scientific compilation has just been released: the COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Harms Research Collection

Featuring over 700 peer-reviewed studies, this extensive body of evidence documents the wide-ranging biological risks linked to COVID-19 mRNA injections — including spike protein toxicity, systemic biodistribution, long-term persistence, lipid nanoparticle inflammation, and immune system imprinting.

The massive library was compiled by Dr. Martin Wucher, MSC Dent Sc (eq DDS), Dr Byram Bridle, PhD, Dr. Steven Hatfill, Erik Sass, et al.

Below is a brief summary of the main sections:

I. Spike protein pathogenicity research library (n=375)

Originally part of the outer coat of the SARS-CoV2 virus, where it functions as a “key” to “unlock” (infect) cells, spike proteins are also produced in large amounts by the mRNA “vaccines,” triggering a short-lived immune response in the form of antibodies. However, a growing body of evidence has shown that the spike protein is harmful by itself, including over 370 peer-reviewed scientific papers collected in section I.

II. Spike protein and “vaccine” mRNA biodistribution studies (n=61)

In addition to the pathogenic characteristics of the spike protein antigen, over 60 peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that both the “vaccine” mRNA encoding for the spike protein antigen and the spike protein itself can penetrate distant tissues, causing systemic harms.

III. Spike protein and “vaccine” mRNA persistence studies (n=41)

Over 40 peer-reviewed studies confirm that “vaccine” mRNA and the resulting spike protein antigen persist in the tissues of human vaccine recipients and animal test subjects far longer than claimed by public health officials; viral spike proteins, resulting from natural infection, have been shown to persist even longer, bolstering concerns that the identical “vaccine” spike may also last longer than anticipated.

IV. Lipid nanoparticle toxicity and allergenicity studies (n=80)

80 peer-reviewed papers show that ionizable lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in the experimental mRNA injections are highly inflammatory on their own, including their polyethylene glycol (PEG) component, an established cause of anaphylaxis (an extreme allergic reaction).

V. COVID-19 “vaccine” immune imprinting library (n=140)

Immune imprinting, dubbed “original antigenic sin” by Thomas Francis Jr., occurs when memory B lymphocytes produced in response to an initial viral infection dominate subsequent responses to related viruses. 140 peer-reviewed papers suggest that COVID “vaccines” imprinted the immune systems of recipients through exposure to the “wild type” spike protein from the original Wuhan strain, shaping their response to subsequent variants in potentially harmful ways.

VI. SARS-CoV2 vaccine and viral variant research library (n=70)

In addition to the pathogenicity, distribution, and long persistence of the “vaccine” spike protein, this collection of 70 peer-reviewed papers suggests the “vaccines” applied strong selective pressure to the fast-mutating SARS-CoV2 virus, quickly giving rise to “vaccine”-resistant variants.

When public health authorities claim we “need more evidence” on COVID-19 vaccine safety, they are deeply mistaken.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

