Lance Twiggs’ family spoke out for the first time since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025 during an event at Utah Valley University.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and charged him with seven counts, including aggravated murder.

It was later revealed that Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner – a male-to-female trans named Lance “Luna” Twiggs.

The FBI used Robinson’s texts with his transgender partner to solidify that Robinson was the assassin.

Lance Twiggs has not been charged with any crime; however, he seemingly disappeared shortly after Robinson was arrested.

Utah authorities previously released the text exchange between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs, sent shortly after Kirk’s assassination.

Lance Twiggs was reportedly under FBI protection for the first few weeks after Kirk’s assassination according to a relative interviewed by Senior NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin.

Twiggs’ family member said Lance Twiggs moved out of state for a while but he’s back home with his family in St. George, Utah, and is ‘cooperating’ with law enforcement.

Brian Entin asked Twiggs’ relative if she thinks Robinson is Kirk’s killer.

“100%. They have the right guy,” she said.

Robinson was charged with:

– Count 1: Aggravated murder (capital offense)

– Count 2: Felony reckless discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury

– Count 3: Felony obstruction of justice for hiding the firearm

– Count 4: Felony obstruction of justice for discarding the clothing he wore during the shooting

– Count 5: Witness tampering for asking roommate to delete incriminating messages

– Count 6: Witness temperating for demanding trans roommate stay silent, and not speak to police

– Count 7: Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child

