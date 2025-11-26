This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Los Angles Mayor Karen Bass recently did a little victory dance about the ‘first rebuild’ of a house in the Pacific Palisades after the wildfires. Hey, it has only been almost a year, right?

There is one little problem with the house that Bass is celebrating, however.

It was a developer project that was in the works before the fires even happened. That’s right, this house wasn’t even one of the average homes destroyed by fires and her incompetence. What a surprise.

The New York Post reports:

LA Mayor Karen Bass called out for ‘phony’ Palisades rebuild after devastating wildfire Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is getting called out for prematurely taking a victory lap for touting the “first Palisades fire rebuild.” Locals are calling the latest announcement from Bass misleading, and a glaring sign the city didn’t bother to check whether the house it was showcasing was even a fire-loss rebuild at all. In fact, the house Bass used as a beacon of hope for families returning is a developer project that was already in motion before the blaze. The teardown and rebuild were planned well in advance, with nothing to do with the fire that later tore through the Palisades. Property records show the Kagawa Street home was purchased in early November 2024. The owner received a demolition permit on January 7, just hours before the Palisades Fire roared back to life and wiped out 6,831 structures, including the original home on Kagawa. After debris removal, inspections, and the city’s routine reviews, the project cleared final approval in April. When the house passed its last inspection Friday, City Hall rushed to declare it the first official rebuild.

Look at how the Los Angeles Times tried to cover for Bass with this tweet.

That’s completely dishonest.

It has been more than ten months since the fires yet Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom have nothing to show. Nothing has been rebuilt. It is amazing that they both still have their jobs.

