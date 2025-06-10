This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a threat to the feds as National Guard Troops were deployed to quell the riots.

Bass warned the feds that the violent riots won’t stop unless the National Guard is withdrawn from Los Angeles.

President Trump deputized 4,000 California National Guard Troops and deployed 700 US Marines to downtown Los Angeles after LAPD got overwhelmed by the violent anti-ICE rioters.

California’s Democrat Governor Newsom and failed Democrat LA Mayor Karen Bass blamed the feds for the violence.

Mayor Bass said the violence won’t stop until the feds withdraw from Los Angeles.

White House Advisor Stephen Miller called out Karen Bass for her “explicit” threat.

“The threat being made here by Mayor Bass is explicit. The Mayor of LA is effectively saying the mob violence is caused by the mere presence of ICE in the city and the violence against ICE will not stop unless federal law enforcement is withdrawn from the city. This is the definition of insurrection. LA and CA leadership demand the right to illegally import unlimited foreigners into America, to control America’s entire immigration policy by fiat — and if they are not so permitted they will allow mobs to target ICE with impunity,” Stephen Miller said.

“Los Angeles and California are demanding the nullification of the election results, of federal law, of national sovereignty, and of the bedrock constitutional command of one national government,” Miller said.

President Trump doubled down on Tuesday and said he will certainly invoke the insurrection act if the rioting escalates.

President Trump also posted the threat to his Truth Social.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it…If we didn’t get involved, right now Los Angeles would be burning just like it was burning a number of months ago…We are not playing around…” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office.

