This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

In a bizarre twist, after spending much of the past week pleading just how peaceful the LA riots hugfest has been, and slamming Trump for deploying the national guard to the city after the local police was ordered to stand down, moments ago LA mayor Karen Bass announced that a curfew will be put into effect for one square mile of downtown Los Angeles following four nights of violent, chaotic protests and looting, during which the LAPD arrested more than 150 people.

The curfew will extend from 8 pm to 6 am and will extend for several days.

But before anyone gets ideas that this was a sincere gesture meant to protect the lives of innocent civilians, keep in mind that the mayor explicitly wanted to highlight just how contained the curfew zone will be. It will apply to the area of downtown from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and from the 10 Freeway to where the 110 Freeway and the 5 Freeway merge, Bass said. In other words, see - the rest of LA is perfectly safe. Well, we'll see.

The mayor made the announcement Tuesday evening after suggesting earlier in the day that she would consider a curfew if violence broke out again. It did.

The curfew comes as arrests have increased every night since protests began in response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Southern California.

No one was arrested by Los Angeles police on Friday night, but 27 were arrested Saturday, 40 were arrested Sunday, and 114 were arrested Monday, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. Some would call it a wave of escalating peace.

Bass and other elected officials in Los Angeles have repeatedly asked protesters to remain nonviolent and refrain from spray-painting graffiti or otherwise vandalizing or burglarizing businesses. But each morning, new, often explicit, graffiti has adorned buildings across downtown. Oh, and of course, the looting did not help to demonstrate just how peaceful the illegal LA immigrant communist are.

So to summarize leftist governance:

Let rioters rage Call it “peace” Impose curfews to protect your narrative, not your citizens

And when reality contradicts ideology, they don’t change policies—they change the vocabulary. “Mostly peaceful” is the mask they put on urban ruin.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

