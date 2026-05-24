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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s cause of death was determined to be severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

Dakota Hunter, vice president of Kyle Busch Companies, shared a statement from the Busch family, saying they received the results of the medical evaluation Saturday, according to ESPN.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” the Busch family statement read.

“The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Busch died Thursday at the age of 41, after suffering a medical crisis while using a Chevrolet simulator.

An unidentified male phoned 911 for help, and told dispatchers that Busch was lying on the bathroom floor.

“I’ve got an individual that’s shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out, and he’s producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asked whether the person in crisis was conscious, and the man confirmed that he was.

The beloved racecar driver, and two-time NASCAR champion was widely considered one of the best in history.

He won 63 Cup Series races (1st among active drivers, 9th overall) and 102 Xfinity Series races (a record). He had a total of 69 Craftsman Truck Series wins.

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha Busch, and their two young children. The racing community has flooded social media with tributes to the NASCAR legend while rallying around his family during this difficult time.

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