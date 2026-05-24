The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Former Bumpkin's avatar
Former Bumpkin
1h

Too bad he didn't believe in science! Although younger than recommended he could have gotten the incredibly effective pneumonia vaccine!

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