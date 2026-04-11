This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, is facing a fresh wave of damaging allegations after a new Daily Mail report revealed text messages and audio recordings in which he reportedly discussed leaving his wife, the former Homeland Security Secretary, to pursue a relationship with a dominatrix and transition into a woman.

According to the shocking report published on Friday, Bryon Noem engaged in a secret on-and-off online relationship spanning more than nine years with Shy Sotomayor, a 30-year-old sex worker and dominatrix from Colorado Springs who goes by the stage name Raelynn Riley and is known for her extreme “bimbofication” aesthetic.

In the alleged messages and phone calls, Bryon Noem reportedly told Sotomayor:

“I can see us leaving our spouses for each other.” “I will be your trans bimbo b*tch.” “I want to be a Crystal so bad. I want to be a woman so bad.” “I will be your trans girl. Long hair, big lips, boobs … pierced boobs.”

Bryon is said to have agreed when Sotomayor told him she was “so much better” than his wife and that “no one is prettier than me. No one is as powerful.”

WATCH:

Bryon allegedly responded, “F-cking true,” and discussed plans for plastic surgery, including huge fake breasts, ass implants, hormone therapy, and other feminizing procedures.

“I think I do … hair removal. Huge fake tits. Ass implants. Hormones,” Byron Noem allegedly told the sex worker.

He specifically asked to be called “Crystal.”

The sex worker was shocked to learn he wanted to use a name so similar to his wife’s.

“I was just jaw to the floor, thrown for a loop that he wanted to be called that, so close to her name, when he could have gone with Stephanie or something,” Sotomayor said.

The pair first connected in 2016 on Twitter before moving to paid webcam sessions on Streammate and Skype.

Bryon used the alias “Jason Jackson” and paid Sotomayor thousands of dollars, often via Amazon gift cards, designer items, or cash, under the email “Chrystalballz666.”

The relationship paused around 2020 when Kristi Noem became governor of South Dakota, but resumed in October 2025 and grew more intense through early 2026, while his wife was running DHS.

Sotomayor shared dozens of screenshots and phone recordings with the Daily Mail that she says confirm the conversations. The outlet reported verifying that one of the phone numbers belonged to Bryon Noem.

The new revelations follow initial Daily Mail reporting that first detailed Bryon Noem’s alleged double life, including communications with multiple women in the “bimbofication” fetish community and photos of him cross-dressing with balloons stuffed in his shirt to simulate large breasts.

Bryon Noem has not issued a full public denial of the specific new texts and audio.

When reached by The Independent about the latest report, he responded with a three-word answer, “not all true.”

Bryon did not elaborate.

In response to the initial March report, Bryon told the New York Times he would comment “at some point” but said “Today is not the day. I appreciate your heart.”

Kristi Noem’s spokesperson issued a statement after the first Daily Mail story: “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

No new statement has been released from Kristi Noem regarding the latest texts about transitioning or leaving the marriage.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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