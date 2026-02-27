This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

DHS Chief Kristi Noem on Thursday revealed that staffers installed spyware on her phone and computer to spy on her.

Kristi Noem said that she found a whole room that was a secret SCIF that had files that nobody knew existed.

Noem made the revelations during an appearance on The PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David.

“Elon Musk and his team were extremely helpful to me. They helped me identify that some of my own employees in my department had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me to record our meetings. They had done that to several of the politicals,” Kristi Noem said.

“Stop it!” Patrick Bet-David said in disbelief. “Wow! Unbelievable.”

“We found secret, secure rooms with hidden files that we turned over to attorneys,” she said.

“We ended up bringing in people. And that was something that if you didn’t have those technology experts here in the department, looking at all of our laptops and our phones and recognizing that kind of software, it would still be happening today,” Noem said.

“So one of the things I need to do and continue to do is partner with technology companies and experts to bring them in and help us, because many times in government… we are just behind,” she added.

Kristi Noem said the Deep State is indeed real, and she is still finding people embedded in the DHS who hate America.

