As we highlighted recently, Klaus Schwab, the cartoon villain who ran the World Economic Forum for decades is disappearing himself amid a host of sordid accusations.

So the question arose, what Davos Bond villain-a-like is going to replace him?

For now at least, it’s this guy.

His eye isn’t always like that. Just on this day he was struggling to maintain human form.

Mr Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO of Nestle, once argued that human beings should not have a right to water, and that it is a commodity.

Maybe we were better off with the ‘eat the bugs’ guy?

At least the bugs wouldn’t be riddled with toxic additives and colorings.

And we’d be free to wash them down.

Also, never trust a dude with a rug.

The Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution were never going to die with Schwab.

