The All-American Halftime Show was a massive success, with tens of millions of viewers tuning in over the official Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny.

And one song in particular is gaining buzz after capturing the hearts of Christians everywhere.

It’s called “Til Ya Can’t,” and you could hear the crowd roaring as Kid Rock sang these lyrics live:

“There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance…”

The song quickly went viral, with many social media users saying it was beautiful or that it “brought tears” to their eyes.

After the widespread love from fans, Kid Rock delivered this message on X:

If you enjoyed our version of “Til Ya Can’t” on The TPUSA All American Halftime - Our studio recording of it will be available to purchase or stream at midnight tonight (Feb 9)!



A big thank you to @codyjohnson and the songwriters Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers for giving me there blessing to record and release it, It really is one of the best written songs I have heard in a long time and NOTHING is more powerful than a great song in my book! — Kid Rock

Until then, you can hear the full song in the final five minutes of this live performance: