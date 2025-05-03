Screenshot from Bill Maher's Real Time with edits.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just joined Bill Maher on Real Time, and he delivered a stronger performance than most people expected.

When the panel discussion began, Maher rattled off a string of ominous stats to paint Trump’s economy in a negative light.

But McCarthy quickly pushed back, setting the record straight and revealing the light at the end of the tunnel in Trump’s strategy.

MAHER: “The S&P 500 is down [%7]. The economy has shrunk for the first time in three years… Jamie Dimon says the best-case scenario is a recession… Goldman Sachs says we will experience the lowest economic growth and the highest inflation of any big boy country in 2025. Even empty seats at Beyoncé’s concert. I guess what I’m asking is, Kevin: so everybody knows something except Trump, or is it the other way around?”

MCCARTHY: “A couple of things you didn’t mention. This is a stock market up for the first time in nine straight days. That’s only happened eight times in the last 25 years.

MAHER: “Up from where it was—way down.”

MCCARTHY: “But to be up every single day for nine straight days? That’s only happened 31 times in 97 years.”

“We know the tariffs are a negotiation,” McCarthy continued. “It’s not going to stay this way. I think people are seeing the investment coming back. You look at the jobs numbers today—it surpassed expectations for the second time. And if you read into the job numbers—”

MAHER: “Yeah, jobs were up. That’s true.”

MCCARTHY: “Nine thousand jobs have been cut in government, but the private sector has grown.”

“So he’s doing a disruption,” McCarthy added. “But you’re seeing kind of a little light at the end of the tunnel. Now, if they get, in the next 60 days, a couple trade agreements, I think you’re going to see this market take off.”

The conversation shifted to the 2028 election, where liberal pundit Kara Swisher suggested Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer had a legitimate shot at becoming president.

Maher instantly shut that down because Trump “punked her twice,” and she hid in the Oval Office.

SWISHER: “Then you have Gretchen Whitmer, who’s doing—”

MAHER: “Okay, well, come on, man.”

SWISHER: “I’m just saying everyone has their own thing.”

MAHER: “It’s so funny because, like, a couple weeks ago she got into big trouble because she was in the Oval Office and hid—hid in the Oval. Yeah, there’s the pic.”

“Trump f*cking punked her twice,” Maher added. “Punked her twice. Called her up. He was in Michigan. It was something that governors need the president’s help on certain things, and he calls her up, which she didn’t expect.”

“And then she got—they got a picture of her hugging him or smiling with him,” Maher continued.

“Oh, there it is. And now she’s history’s greatest monster for that. And I would just like to say I was trying to help her the other week. Just own it, like a certain talk show host did when you meet the president.”

Before we continue: if you’re reading this but not following me, you’re missing out on critical updates. I post essential new reports every day. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

Then, Swisher and McCarthy dropped an election insight that left Bill Maher visibly rattled: Bernie Sanders and AOC are the Democrats’ frontrunners for the 2028 election.

“No,” Maher replied in disgust when he heard this coming out of McCarthy’s mouth.

“They got the biggest crowds,” McCarthy explained.

But Maher refused to believe that that actually mattered.

“Who’s at the top of that ticket, Kevin?” Maher probed. “Because if it’s not Bernie, he’s going to be vice president and ‘wait his turn?’”

McCarthy fired back and told Bill that, yes, crowd size actually does matter because it drives where the funds are going.

He mentioned that AOC is raising massive amounts of money—and it’s coming from small donors.

“This is exactly where Trump was when no one gave him a chance in ‘15,” McCarthy put into perspective.

McCarthy acknowledged that Bernie and AOC are the Democrats’ presidential frontrunners—for now.

He admitted he expects them to falter, leaving room for someone else to rise.

But the truth is this: the Democratic Party is completely leaderless. The days of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are long gone.

And if their only policy position continues being “Trump stinks,” they’ll end up stuck with Bernie and AOC.

And no serious independent voter wants to see that.

Editorial credit: John Nacion / Shutterstock.com

Watch more of the conversation below:

Share