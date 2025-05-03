The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
2h

Two sides of the fucking same coin. They are all against the people, they are all trying to depopulate us. they’re trying to distract us inane minutia. Think the way of Palestine will be the way of the world, all the politicians are promoting the chemical mRNA depopulation weapon. When Shakespeare was right and wrong. First, my friends we’ve missed hang all the lawyers “and the politicians

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WC's avatar
WC
2h

The Democrats are marching to their own drum ($).

I think AOC and one of the other squad member like the one that married her brother or the one that shaved all the time. Maybe that the Crockett rep. Now that’s another one of those solid cutting edge new Democrats.

Two “ladies” running on the same ticket. Another Democrat first, compared to the real America First party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture