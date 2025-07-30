This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

FBI Director Kash Patel uncovered “burn bags” stuffed with thousands of documents tied to the discredited Trump-Russia collusion probe, according to a Wednesday report.

One of the items recovered was a classified annex to special counsel John Durham’s final report, which included raw intelligence reviewed during the investigation, Fox News reported. The burn bags — typically used to destroy sensitive material — were reportedly discovered in a hidden room filled with government documents.

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” an unnamed source familiar with the matter told Fox News, adding that the annex predicted the FBI’s actions “with alarming specificity.”

The annex is now undergoing declassification in coordination with other intelligence community leaders and will be sent to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley for public release, the outlet reported.

It’s the latest in a growing pile of documents revealing what U.S. intelligence agencies knew — and when — as they launched years-long investigations into President Donald Trump nearly a decade ago.



The annex is expected to detail intelligence from credible foreign sources, received before the FBI launched its Crossfire Hurricane probe, suggesting the bureau would play a role in advancing the Trump-Russia narrative, the outlet reported.

Patel’s team reportedly discovered a previously unknown sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) inside FBI headquarters during the search.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

