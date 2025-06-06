FBI Director Kash Patel sat down with Joe Rogan in Austin, Texas, where he dropped a series of revelations about the Bureau’s ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, including a promise to release jail cell surveillance footage and newly uncovered evidence that could implicate Anthony Fauci.

Kash Patel didn’t waste any time. He opened with a stat that most Americans have probably never heard—and it was a big one.

During Trump’s first term, Patel was in charge of counterterrorism for the White House and National Security Council. In that role, he helped lead one of the administration’s most overlooked achievements.

“Hostages, we can talk about that forever too,” Patel said. “Counterterrorism was a big portfolio, I ran it for the White House and National Security Council in the first Trump administration.”

Then he dropped the number: “We brought home—people don’t know this—President Trump in his first term, brought home and rescued over 50 hostages and detainees from around the world.” He added, “That’s more than every president before him combined.”

Rogan looked stunned. “Wow,” he said.

Patel explained that hardly anyone knows these rescues even happened. The missions weren’t covered in the headlines, and the stories of families being reunited after dangerous operations in places like Africa and the Middle East were mostly ignored.

“Did you hear about the successes of reuniting families with lost loved ones from Africa or the Middle East?” he asked.

He then described how Trump personally signed off on high-risk missions—sending elite forces into hostile territory to bring people home. “These operations, that the president was courageous enough to green light to go into places like Afghanistan and do these hostage rescue ops, and use Seal Team Six and Delta,” he said.

#ad: Crunchy health circles can’t stop talking about Turmeric. They often call it a “miracle spice.”

People are taking Turmeric for everyday inflammation, pain relief, and immune support.

Turmeric is even included in a popular wellness protocol, which focuses on supporting the body’s natural recovery processes following spike protein exposure.

Discover the benefits of Turmeric for yourself when you order from Global Healing.

Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This is not medical advice.

Discover the Benefits of Turmeric Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

From there, the conversation shifted to a very different kind of crisis—one playing out right here in the U.S. and claiming tens of thousands of lives: fentanyl.

Patel didn’t mince words about who’s behind it. “So where’s the root of the problem? The CCP,” he said, pointing directly at the Chinese Communist Party.

This part of the discussion took a darker turn.

Patel explained that while China isn’t producing the fentanyl itself, it’s playing a central role by supplying the raw chemical ingredients used to manufacture it. “The fentanyl precursors, the stuff you need to make fentanyl comes from mainland China. That’s it.”

He said there are hundreds of Chinese companies involved—mass-producing and exporting these precursors around the world. Most of them land in Mexico, where cartels convert the chemicals into fentanyl and smuggle it across the border.

“They’re like ‘we don’t make fentanyl.’ They’re right, they don’t,” Patel said. “They just give you all the ingredients for it and ship it to Mexico.”

In an attempt to polish their global image, Patel said the CCP announced a ban on one specific precursor. But it was a sleight of hand.

“To trick the world, they came out and said: ‘Hey, we’re going to not sell precursor X.’ The problem is, there’s 14 other precursors you can use to make fentanyl and they’re still shipping all of those.”

So while overdose deaths in America continue to soar, China manages to keep its fingerprints off the crisis—at least on paper.

The next revelation sounded like it came straight out of a spy thriller.

When Patel arrived at the FBI, he discovered a secret data room hidden inside the Hoover Building—a room he claimed was deliberately concealed during James Comey’s time at the Bureau.

“Me as the Director of the FBI—when I first got to the Bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

Rogan, visibly shocked, blurted out, “Whatttttt….”

Patel described a secure room, locked away and buried deep, with access so tightly controlled that even its existence was unknown to most.

“Locked the key and hid access, and just said, no one’s ever going to find this place.”

Rogan again: “Whaaaaaaat?!”

Patel continued, “Yeah, so my guys are going through that right now.”

Rogan asked: “What’s in there?”

Patel answred. “A lot of stuff.”

Next up was what Patel described as Biden’s border bloodbath.

It’s a crisis that many have brushed off as a result of poor management—but Patel said it’s far more deliberate than that.

Rogan asked the question outright: “Is this [open border] pure incompetence? Or is it malice?”

Patel didn’t hesitate. “No, it’s intentional.”

He explained that the Biden administration made a clear and conscious policy decision—one that opened the floodgates to millions of illegal entrants, fully aware of the consequences.

“When you’re going to let in, what is it, 9 million people? A lot of them are going to be criminals.”

For Patel, the results weren’t just predictable—they were inevitable.

Eventually, the conversation turned to one of the most hotly debated topics of the last decade: Jeffrey Epstein.

Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino had recently made waves by stating unequivocally that Epstein died by suicide—an explanation many Americans still don’t accept.

The public has been demanding answers for years. Where are the files? Is there any footage? Were the powerful protected?

Rogan pushed Patel for clarity.

Patel promised transparency, but with a clear boundary. “We’re going to give you everything that we can and people have to remember, we’re not going to revictimize women,” he said. “We’re not going to put that shit back out there.”

Then came the question everyone was waiting for: “Is there video from the island?” Rogan asked.

Patel was direct. “Not of what you want… If I had it, I’d be the first guy to bring this case hard and fast.”

He emphasized that he and his team combed through every file they were legally allowed to access—and what they found didn’t support the popular narrative. “I got here 100 days ago. I can’t be held to account for 20 years of failures,” he said.

And if any damning evidence ever did exist, Patel admitted it’s entirely possible it was wiped out long ago.

But the most explosive moment of the interview came when Patel shifted his focus to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This was the bombshell.

After years of stonewalling, vanishing records, and unanswered questions, a major breakthrough had finally arrived: Fauci’s COVID-era phones and hard drives—once thought to be missing—had been found.

“We just had a great breakthrough this week on Fauci,” Patel revealed.

The FBI had been investigating the origins of COVID, but a key problem remained: Fauci’s communications during the most pivotal months of the pandemic were nowhere to be found.

“And nobody had found it… till two days ago.”

Now, the original hard drives are in hand. And Patel made the mission clear: “Did that guy lie? Did he intentionally mislead the world and cause countless deaths?”

He stressed that this isn’t about politics—it’s about accountability. “The best evidence is always the people’s evidence,” he said.

“We’re going to exploit those hard drives… We’re not done. We’re on the case.”

If there’s evidence Fauci manipulated data, covered up dissent, or shaped the narrative to fit a political agenda, Patel believes it could be sitting right there on those devices.

And this time, he says, the truth won’t be buried.

Before wrapping up, Patel shared one final surprise—and this time, it was good news.

According to the latest data, the U.S. is on track to hit its lowest murder rate in decades.

Rogan, clearly surprised, asked how that could be possible.

Patel credited a simple but effective shift in leadership: giving law enforcement the room and resources to do their jobs without political interference.

“Let good cops be cops,” he said. “I’m gonna let you, the agents, the police officers, the sheriffs, go out there and do the work you so badly want to do. And I’m gonna give you the resources you need to do it. And I’m gonna take away the politicization and weaponization… and that’s what we’ve done.”

Sometimes, real change doesn’t come from reinventing the system, but from removing the roadblocks and letting professionals do what they were trained to do.

Watch the full conversation below:

This story was made possible with the help of Overton —I couldn’t have done it without him.

If you’d like to support his growing network, consider subscribing for the month or the year. Your support helps him expand his team and cover more stories like this one.

We both truly appreciate your support!