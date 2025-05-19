This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, whose list of clients included some of the world’s most elite, really killed himself inside his jail cell, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday Morning Futures’ Maria Bartiromo, Patel and Bongino both confirmed the deceased hedge fund manager who owned Pedophile Island died by suicide inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

“You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. People don’t believe it,” Bartiromo pressed the pair.

“They have a right to their opinion,” Patel responded.

“But as someone who’s been a public defender, a prosecutor, who’s worked in that prison system and been inside segregated housing——you know a suicide when you see one. And that’s what that was,” he added.

FBI Deputy Director Bongino backed up Patel, saying, “He killed himself.”

“Again, you want me to—I’ve seen the whole file…He killed himself,” Bongino said.

The claims align with what Director Patel told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee earlier this month, including comments to Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), saying, “Senator, I believe he hung himself in a cell in the Metropolitan detention center.”

“Are you going to release all the information about that?” Kennedy questioned.

Patel answered, “Senator, we are working through that right now with the Department of Justice.”

“When do you think you’ll have it done, Kash?” the Louisiana senator asked.

“I think in the near future, sir,” replied Patel.

“Like, before I die?” Kennedy inquired.

“Senator, we’ve been working on that and we’re doing it in a way that protects victims and also doesn’t put out into the ether information that is irrelevant for production of the public, such as CSAM [child sex abuse material],” Patel answered.

An update by Bongino eight days ago also stated, “We are working with the DOJ on the Epstein case and, as the AG stated, there are voluminous amounts of downloaded child sexual abuse material that we are dealing with.”

“There are also victim’s statements that are entitled to specific protections. We need to do this correctly, but I do understand the public’s desire to get the information out there.”

Is it possible the arch-villain was allowed to off himself behind bars, taking with him the secrets of some of the world’s most powerful people? Or have two of the most admired figures in the MAGA movement been compromised by the Deep State?

