Stay the course.

That was Karoline Leavitt’s message as the White House press room peppered her with questions on U.S. involvement in Iran.

Then came the reveal: Trump’s timeline.

When asked about her message to Trump supporters who are anti-war?

She answered with four words: “Trust in President Trump.”

Before the questions turned to foreign policy, Karoline Leavitt opened the White House briefing with something far more grounded: results.

She didn’t begin with theory or speculation.

She led with concrete numbers, impossible to ignore.

In the month of May, under President Trump, zero illegal aliens were released into the interior of the United States.

She repeated it twice to make sure the room heard it.

“President Trump’s powerful efforts to secure the homeland are working,”

Leavitt said, pointing to a 90% drop in illegal crossings compared to the same month under Joe Biden, when over 117,000 migrants were encountered at the southern border.

“Let me say that again. Not a single illegal alien was released into the interior of the United States of America last month under this administration.”

To Leavitt, this wasn’t just a metric, it was a mandate fulfilled.

Voters put their trust in Trump to restore control at the border. The numbers speak for themselves.

And while the administration credits strong policy and clear direction, Leavitt made sure to highlight the contrast.

Under Biden, she said, immigration officers were forced to “waste the finite time and resources processing dangerous illegal aliens for release into the United States.”

Now, she said, that chapter is over.

But it wasn’t long before the focus shifted overseas.

With rising tension in the Middle East and speculation swirling, the press wanted answers on where President Trump stands on Iran.

Would the U.S. intervene?

What comes next?

Leavitt didn’t dodge.

She addressed the speculation head-on. It was a bombshell.

“Now, regarding the ongoing situation in Iran,” she said, “I know there has been a lot of speculation amongst all of you in the media regarding the president’s decision making and whether the United States will be directly involved.”

Then came the clarity reporters were looking for.

Reading from a statement issued by the president himself, Leavitt said;

“Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision, whether or not to go, within the next two weeks.”

No ambiguity. Just a timeline and a deliberate one.

It was about patience, and strength.

The kind of leadership that doesn’t react to headlines, but reads the moment with precision.

That theme continued as Leavitt fielded more questions on diplomacy and the possibility of an agreement.

This is who the American people voted for.

“Again, he is a peacemaker and chief,” she said.

“He is the peace through strength president.”

Trump, she explained, believes in diplomacy but not at the expense of American power.

If there’s a chance to resolve conflict without force, he’ll take it.

But he won’t hesitate to use strength when needed.

And in this case, the diplomatic path is already in motion.

Reporters wanted to know what kind of deal the administration would consider.

She gave two clear requirements: “No enrichment of uranium,” she said, “and—Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The president has been very clear about that.”

She then revealed that a formal proposal had already been sent to the Iranian regime.

“The deal that special envoy Witkoff proposed to the Iranians was both realistic and acceptable within its terms,” she said, “and that’s why the president sent that deal to them.”

It was a serious offer, delivered behind the scenes. Iran now has it. The next move is theirs.

But the most telling moment of the briefing came when the conversation turned back to the people who elected Trump in the first place.

Jordan Conradson from the Gateway Pundit asked what message the administration had for the everyday Americans who voted for Trump to stop the wars—not the pundits or influencers, but the working-class voters who carried him to victory.

“What’s your message to everyday Trump supporters?” he asked.

“Not the Tucker Carlsons or other big names, but everyday grassroots who voted for President Trump to stop the wars—and they want to see non U.S. involvement in this war?”

Leavitt didn’t hesitate.

“Trust in President Trump.”

That was the message. Not a campaign slogan but a reminder.

She followed it with a reflection on Trump’s first term, when he avoided new foreign wars, stood firm against Iran, and kept America safe through strength.

“President Trump has incredible instincts and President Trump kept America and the world safe in his first term as president in implementing a peace through strength foreign policy agenda.”

This wasn’t a new position, she added—it’s who Trump has always been.

“Nobody should be surprised by the president’s position that Iran absolutely cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” she said.

“He has been unequivocally clear about this for decades—not just as president, not just as a presidential candidate, but also as a private citizen.”

She brought receipts.

“In 2011, President Trump said: ‘America’s primary goal with Iran must be to destroy its nuclear ambitions. We cannot allow this radical regime to acquire a nuclear weapon that they will either use or hand off to terrorists.’”

“And in 2015, the president said: ‘The problem is that Iran poses an existential threat to Israel, our Middle Eastern allies and the United States.’”

They were early signals of a worldview that hasn’t wavered.

And now, back in office, Leavitt said Trump is doing exactly what he said he would—securing the homeland, weighing diplomacy, and keeping America out of avoidable conflict.

All while staying the course.

