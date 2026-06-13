The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
2h

The burden of perpetual victimhood.

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Catherine Harris's avatar
Catherine Harris
1h

I hope the rest of their children find some way out of the victimhood that their parents have thrust upon them. I would be surprised if they even had a chance though. quite disturbing.

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