This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Fresh off realising that she probably can’t even win in California, and that another monumental loss would finish her off for good, Kamala Harris has decided to stick with just hawking a book attempting to reframe the narrative of just how badly she lost the 2024 election to President Trump.

She’s called it 107 Days, because that’s how long Americans had to worry that somehow the Democrats might rig it for her to become the 47th President of the United States.

Harris made the announcement in social media posts, claiming “What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.”

Oh really! The undecipherable word salads and complete lack of any intelligible policy were not the only aspects of the story.

And the inability to answer the most softball question ever pitched toward a politician.

Who knew?

Harris also stated that “In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes, the fight takes a while.”

How long?

More than 107 days, of course.

Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover.

Imagine how many bottles of wine she drank while ‘writing’ this.

So, come on, who actually wrote this book?

Of course, this is happening because Kamala still has bills to pay.

We cannot wait to cover the story of barely anyone buying it.

