Someone Invited Kamala Harris to Speak at a Major AI Conference and Hoo Boy…
This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.
Guest post by @ModernityNews
Someone thought it was a good idea to invite Kamala Harris to speak at AI conference HumanX at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas over the weekend, and it was obviously a disaster.
Harris delivered a word salad complete with Doritos on the side.
“Former Vice President Harris will share her vision for the future of AI, emphasizing the responsibility to shape this technology in a way that promotes human rights, privacy, and equal opportunity,” Business Wire suggested when Harris was announced as a speaker.
Instead she blathered on about how she is obsessed with nacho cheese Doritos.
“We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store,” Harris was filmed saying.
“So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” she furthered blathered, sounding completely drunk and breaking into inane cackling.
She continued, “And you can debate with me if it should be a right – I think it should. To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos… but about whatever – and I know the work is happening – the scientific discoveries, for example to cure longstanding diseases I would love it if there was an investment in resources and solving the affordable housing issue in America.”
Ok, what?
Who the hell thought she would make a good speaker on the subject of AI and innovation?
The country really dodged a bullet here.
Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y