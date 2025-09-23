This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The mask slipped again.

Failed presidential hopeful Kamala Harris confessed in her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, that Pete Buttigieg was her “first choice” for running mate during last year’s election, but she chickened out because he’s gay.

In excerpts published by the far-left rag The Atlantic, Harris whines about how Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man.”

“But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, ‘Screw it, let’s just do it.’ But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk.”

So much for Democrats being the party of “inclusion.” Behind closed doors, Harris admits what conservatives have been saying for years: identity politics is nothing more than a tool to manipulate voters, and even Democrats don’t trust the country to accept their own rhetoric.

Responding to Harris’ remarks, Buttigieg told Politico on Sept. 18 that he was “surprised” by the passage and argued that Americans deserve “more credit” than assuming they would reject such a ticket.

“You just have to go to voters with what you think you can do for them,” he said. “Politics is about the results we can get for people and not about these other things.”

It can be recalled that Harris had not won a nationwide primary vote before becoming the nominee. Kamala Harris was chosen only when Joe Biden dropped out.

When pressed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Harris delivered her trademark word salad and denied discriminating against Buttigieg, while in the very same breath admitting his sexuality was a “real risk.”

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Rachel Maddow:

I guess I’d ask you to just elaborate on that a little bit. It’s hard to hear—with you running as, you know, the first woman elected Vice President, a Black woman, and a South Asian woman elected to that high office, very nearly elected President—to say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay. It’s hard to hear. Kamala Harris:

No, that’s not what I said—that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay. My point, as I write in the book, is that I was clear that in 107 days, in one of the most hotly contested elections for President of the United States against someone like Donald Trump, who… it was no floor… to be a Black woman running for President of the United States, and, as a vice-presidential running mate, a gay man—with the stakes being so high—it made me very sad, but I also realized it would be a real risk. No matter how… I’ve been an advocate and an ally of the LGBT community my entire life. It wasn’t about any prejudice on my part. But we had such a short period of time, and the stakes were so high. I think Pete is a phenomenal, phenomenal public servant. I think America is—and would be—ready for that. But when I had to make that decision, with two weeks to go, and maybe I was being too cautious, I’ll let our friends… we should all talk about that. Maybe I was. But that’s the decision I made. With everything else in the book, I’m being very candid about that—with a great deal of sadness about also the fact that it might have been a risk.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share