Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday that far-left groups accused of funding and organizing attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be held responsible.

“About the organization and the funding of the attacks on ICE, I’m not going to answer a lot about that because I’m not going to show our hand, but they’ll be held accountable. Justice is coming,” Homan said at a Minneapolis press conference.

He also criticized the heated rhetoric aimed at ICE officers nationwide, urging people to ease tensions, according to the NY Post.

“I begged for the last two months on TV for the rhetoric to stop. I said in March — if the rhetoric doesn’t stop, there is gonna be bloodshed. And there has been. I wish I wasn’t right. I don’t want to see anybody die,” he said.

Homan explained that reduced hostility could allow federal authorities to scale back their presence in Minneapolis. He said discussions with Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have already led to plans for a partial drawdown.

“Based on the discussions I’ve had with the governor and the AG, we can start drawing down those resources,” Homan said, adding that agents could focus on criminals “in a jail with much less people.”

“So the drawdown is going to happen based on these agreements, but the drawdown could happen even more if the hateful rhetoric and impediments stop.”

Homan said any reduction will depend on cooperation from local officials and warned that agents could be redeployed if support declines. About 3,000 federal officers are currently stationed in Minneapolis, far outnumbering local police.

The NY Post writes that he said federal authorities have made progress and will remain in the city “until the problem’s gone.”

Addressing criticism from city leaders, Homan said local officials are not being asked to enforce immigration law.

“To be clear, we did not agree with Minnesota’s state and local officials that they would be involved in immigration enforcement,” he said. “I’m asking them to be cops working with the cops to help us take criminal aliens off the street.”

Under the revised strategy, Homan said ICE will focus more narrowly on criminal offenders while continuing overall enforcement.

“If you’re in the country illegally, you’re never off the table,” he said. “We are not surrendering our mission at all. We are just doing it smarter.”

