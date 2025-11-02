Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

The Trump administration has banned the media from an area of the White House they previously had access to after some reporters were discovered surreptitiously capturing video of sensitive information.

Officials revealed that reporters have also been found ‘spying’ on private, closed-door meetings in the White House and wandering into already restricted areas near the Oval Office, in order to “ambush” Cabinet officials after private meetings.

The White House released a memo Friday stating:

This memorandum directs the prohibition of press passholders from

accessing Room 140 in the West Wing, also known as “Upper Press,” which is situated adjacent to the Oval Office, without an appointment. This policy will ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material. As a result of recent structural changes to the National Security Council, the White House is now responsible for directing all communications, including on all national security matters. In this capacity, members of the White House Communications Staff are routinely engaging with sensitive material. In order to protect such material, and maintain coordination between National Security Council Staff and White House Communications Staff, members of the press are no longer permitted to access Room 140 without prior approval in the form of an appointment with an authorized White House Staff Member. Members of the press may continue to freely engage with White House Press Aides in the Lower Press Area outside of the Briefing Room. In order to meet with White House Communications Staff in Room 140 or “Upper Press,” press must request an appointment by emailing Press.Appointment@who.eop.gov. This policy is effective immediately.

Ironically, the restrictions being put in place are a rollback to Clinton era White House rules.

Communications Director Steven Cheung later clarified the reasons for the crack down, providing more details:

Some reporters have been caught eavesdropping on private, closed-door meetings. Cabinet Secretaries routinely come into our office for private meetings, only to be ambushed by reporters waiting outside our doors. Cheung further outlined that the media can still have “access to lower press where the press team sits and can answer all inquiries,” and “[r]eporters can make appointments to see us in our offices.”

The move comes after the Pentagon instituted new regulations on the media regarding which outlets can gain credentials to cover the Department of War.

The Pentagon also revised rules on which areas of the building the media can and can not go, citing a need for heightened security and protection against leaks.

