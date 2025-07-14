This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

In November 2024, after President Trump won the presidential reelection, former Trump administration official Kash Patel announced that under President Donald Trump’s second administration, Americans should brace for unprecedented government transparency.

Kash Patel, who is currently the FBI Director, announced that massive declassification will occur under President Trump’s second term from the “Epstein Files” to the “Diddy list” and more.

Well that didn’t happen.

Last week the DOJ and FBI announced that Epstein killed himself and there was no Epstein client list.

Then following the uproar to these shocking assertions, President Trump posted a long screed over the weekend telling MAGA supporters and “selfish people” to forget about Epstein and move on.

Trump tells supporters and “selfish people” to move on from the Epstein story.

This did not help the situation.

Elon Musk weighed in and told the president to “just release the files as promised.”

Elon followed this up by another hard-hitting tweet on X by Elon.

Elon asked, “What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!?”

Elon is not the only one questioning the DOJ’s wild assertions from last week.

Several top MAGA supporters including Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Mike Cernovich and others are all calling for the release of the Epstein Files.

The Gateway Pundit was told in 2022 that a “John Doe” a mysterious, anonymous, power broker was blocking our attempt from accessing the Epstein Client list.

How is that possible if there is no list?

