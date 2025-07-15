The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zsd's avatar
zsd
2hEdited

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝘃𝗮𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘄....

https://t.co/b6AV3rm8dI

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

So, democrats and the left are so reflexively anti-Trump that he says he won't release the files, they demand that he does. Presumably, some of these people are in the files, and there are VERY large democrat donors implicated in the files. Biggest self-own in recent memory, perhaps?

Would be hilarious if Trump did all this on purpose counting on the TDS response, and agrees to release and the democrats go down in flames, wouldn't it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture