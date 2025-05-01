This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

What was the undeniable best photo of 2024?

The image of President Trump, fist raised in defiance, still alive after being shot with blood streaming down his face, Secret Service members rushing him to safety as he screamed “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.”

Yeah, that was objectively the photo of the year. Perhaps photo of the decade, perhaps of the century.

However, because the legacy media is so riddled with leftist activists suffering from stage 5 Trump Derangement Syndrome, they decided it wasn’t photo of the year.

Instead, the White House Correspondents’ Association picked a black and white photograph of pudding brain Joe Biden dementia shuffling away from a podium, presumably lost as usual.

Yes, really.

It’s not even a good photograph.

It’s taken from too far away and on a smaller device you have to zoom in to see who the subject is.

It also has no remarkable context. It’s just Biden doing an everyday activity that he did for years.

The description states:

The WHCA award for presidential news coverage by visual journalists, which recognizes a video or photo journalist for uniquely covering the presidency at the White House or in the field went to Doug Mills of The New York Times for an image taken of former President Joe Biden as he wrestled with historic challenges, including international crises, amid calls for him to end his reelection campaign.

“Wrestled”? “Historic”?

Come on.

The Trump photo wasn’t even given an honorable mention. That went to a photo of Elon Musk jumping in the air with a grin on his face at the second Butler Trump rally.

Again, presumably because they also hate him so much.

