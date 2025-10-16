This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

“The View” co-host Joy Behar immediately assumed on Thursday that the candidate who fantasized about his political rival’s children getting killed is a Republican.

Resurfaced text messages from 2022 show Jay Jones, a Democrat running to be the next attorney general of Virginia, writing to a colleague that he would give former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert “two bullets to the head” and that perhaps Gilbert’s wife should hold their deceased children in her arms. Behar falsely stated that Republicans are refusing to denounce Jones for his comments, leading her fellow co-hosts to correct the record.

“But only Democrats denounced [Jones]. No Republicans,” Behar said.

“He’s a Democrat,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin replied.

WATCH:

Behar doubled down by saying that only Democrats condemned Jones’ statement. However, many Democrats have been hesitant to denounce Jones or to call on him to drop out of the race.

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger stated during the debate that she denounced Jones’ statements, but refused to answer a simple yes-or-no question on whether she would continue to endorse Jones. Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine told CNN’s Manu Raju that he would continue to support Jones after 25 years of knowing him.

Kaine and Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in a joint statement that defeating President Donald Trump and the incumbent, Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is more important than the scandal itself. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to say whether Jones should drop out of the race and that Jones is “a better person to be attorney general” during an appearance on CNN’s “Inside Politics.”

Miyares said on “America’s Newsroom” that Jones has only apologized for his statements because he has been caught. He stated that an attorney general must be the top prosecutor for all residents of Virginia, regardless of ideology, adding that Jones has proven himself unworthy of that task.

The Virginia attorney general further said that Jones doubled down on his remarks in the text messages, which he said indicates that his opponent holds no remorse for his disturbing statements.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called on Jones to drop out of the race for his “beyond disqualifying” remarks.

