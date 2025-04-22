Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson just sat down with Joe Rogan and dropped a chilling warning, rooted in the story of Moses, that shows exactly how to spot tyrants in the modern world.

But before delivering his biblical bombshell, he delivered another powerful truth: Your reputation is your most indestructible form of wealth.

“In the Gospels, Christ tells people to store up treasure in heaven where it doesn’t rust, where the thieves can’t steal it,” he said. “That’s reputational treasure.”

Unlike cash, status, or influence, reputation can’t be hacked, stolen, or wiped out in a collapse.

“If you conduct yourself impeccably, you’ll develop a storehouse of reputation that will withstand all catastrophe,” Peterson continued. “Nothing can touch it. There’s no place you can put your wealth that’s more effective than that. It’s the least assailable place.”

But then came the catch: the system is vulnerable.

“The reputation game can be gamed,” he warned. Peterson explained how social hierarchy affects our brain chemistry—when reputation rises, serotonin goes up. You feel bolder. More confident. “That’s a really good deal,” he said.

But it works in reverse, too. When your reputation crashes, the emotional toll can be devastating. “That’s partly why people don’t like losing face,” he added. “Their emotions disregulate.”

So what’s the way forward? “The best way to play that game is to establish a genuine reputation,” Peterson said.

Not a curated or performative reputation. But a real one—built one decision at a time.

From there, Peterson launched into something even darker. He said the biggest threat isn’t ideological—it’s psychological. And it’s creeping into the political right.

“I think virtualization has enabled the psychopaths,” Peterson said.

“That’s a terrible thing, because psychopathic types are always the death of everything. I’m seeing this come up on the right now,” he warned.

Peterson is developing a theory of political psychopathology—and it’s already revealing what many are starting to feel.

Rogan asked if this is where the term “the woke right” comes in.

Peterson replied, “Yes, well, Lindsay is pointing at that, but he hasn’t got the diagnosis exactly right. It isn’t ‘woke’—that’s not the issue. It’s not exactly what we’re talking about.”

Rogan added, “The term ‘woke’ just helps you clarify in your head: ‘Oh, it’s like that.’ Like Antifa.”

“Exactly,” Peterson responded.

But the real problem, he explained, is “that 4–5% of the population is cluster B—using DSM-5 terms: histrionic, narcissistic, antisocial, psychopathic. They have dark tetrad traits: Machiavellian, sadistic. That’s about 4%.” Peterson said.

“They go to where the power is, adopt those ideas, and put themselves at the forefront. But the ideas are completely irrelevant,” he explained.

“All they’re doing is playing the role of the Pharisees—the modern version—using God’s name in vain as they proclaim moral virtue.”

“Doesn’t matter if it’s right or left, Christian, Jewish, or Islamic. They invade the idea space and use those ideas as false weapons to advance their narcissistic advantage.”

According to Peterson, the left experienced this first. Now, it’s infecting the right.

Then the conversation turned to COVID, and both Peterson and Rogan couldn’t ignore what’s happening now.

The same claims that once got people banned, fired, or silenced are suddenly being acknowledged by the government itself. Lab leaks. Lockdowns. Censorship. Everything that was once labeled “misinformation” is now quietly appearing on official websites.

Peterson brought it up first, pointing to the shift. “You saw the government website that came up two days ago about COVID?” he asked.“What are you supposed to do with that?”

Rogan jumped in, “Four years ago, if you were a professor and said any of that—you’d be fired, no question,” he said. “You’d be kicked off of YouTube. There was a lot going on.”

Rogan credited his move to Spotify as a way to circumvent COVID censorship. “I feel so fortunate,” he said, “that right at the height of COVID, I had already moved over to Spotify.”

According to Rogan, that move made all the difference.

“Spotify is a Swedish company. It’s different—they’re rational. They’re not buried in this identity politics shit. They weren’t part of the whole ‘good guy/bad guy’ binary. They were like, ‘What are you talking about? This is crazy. We don’t censor.’”

Peterson added, “The Swedes also didn’t lock down.”

“We were all right. We were correct,” Rogan said. And now, the government is slowly admitting that the so-called “conspiracy theorists” were right all along.

Vindication has never felt so bittersweet.

Then came the moment that stole the show: Peterson’s Biblical warning about tyranny.

He told the story of Moses. A man transformed by a divine encounter. A leader who stood up to Pharaoh, liberated the slaves, and led them through chaos. But right at the edge of victory, he made one mistake.

“He uses force once when God tells him to use invitation,” Peterson said.

That one act—striking the rock—was enough for God to take everything from him, he explained.

“He’s dead. So is his brother Aaron. That’s his political arm. And he doesn’t enter the Promised Land.”

In contrast, Peterson said, Christ rejects power completely. One of the three temptations in the desert is the temptation to seize power, and Christ walks away from it.

Peterson then dropped a striking line: “You can tell the tyrants—they use fear and compulsion. And they don’t use invitation.”

“Imagine it’s the distinguishing characteristic between the wannabe tyrants and the true leaders. The true leaders say, ‘Here’s an offer. Would you accept this of your own free will?’” Peterson explained.

“And the tyrants say, ‘The apocalypse is coming, and we are allowed to do everything to forestall it,’” Peterson warned—“Including control you and everything that you do.”

That’s how fear gets weaponized. That’s how people fall in line, Peterson concluded.

“There’s always an apocalypse of one form or another looming. The question is, what do you do about it?”

Peterson’s words have never rung more true—or hit with greater force.

Remember how the solution to COVID was framed? Stay inside, put your small business on hold, and get vaccinated to “get your freedoms back” and “keep everyone safe.”

Then came the climate “emergency.” Drive less. Give up on air travel. Accept carbon credits to “save the planet.”

The next major psyop, I fear, is already on the horizon—REAL ID and CBDCs—sold to you under the banner of “safety” and “convenience,” but designed to ensure your compliance.

As Peterson explained, real leaders offer you a choice—an invitation, not a command.

Tyrants, on the other hand, lead with fear. They present a single path and warn: “The apocalypse is coming, and we are allowed to do everything to forestall it.”

Take that lesson with you. And think twice before you say yes to fear.

To watch the full episode of this must-see conversation between Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson, click the link below:

