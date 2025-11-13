This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman surprised CNN host Dana Bash on Wednesday while explaining how much crueler the political left has treated him than the political right.

Bash read a quote on “Inside Politics” from Fetterman’s new book “Unfettered,” wherein he wrote “the most poisonous, the bitterest” vitriol he receives comes from the far left. Bash said it was “remarkable” for Fetterman to write that, given his status as an elected Democrat, prompting him to explain.

WATCH:

#ad: Feel like your drive and energy aren’t what they used to be? Looking for a natural boost without relying on injections?

That’s where Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support comes in.

As men age, testosterone levels decline, impacting endurance, focus, confidence, and overall vitality.

Global Healing’s liquid formula is designed to naturally support healthy hormone balance, enhance stamina, and reignite your performance—physically and mentally.

Don’t let age slow you down. Get your vitality back with Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support.

Unlock Your Full Potential

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

“I asked my digital team, I said, ‘We’re on all the platforms … what’s kind of the harshest? What’s kind of the most personal? And the answer was immediate. They said, ‘Oh, Bluesky. It’s Bluesky,’” Fetterman said, referring to a social media platform popular on the left. “And the difference is the right would say really rough things and names, some names I won’t repeat on TV. But on the left, it was like, they want me to die, or that ‘We’re cheering for your next stroke’ or … why couldn’t have the depression won? And I hope your kids find you. They even have … a gif where they have a stroke in your head.”

“Oh my gosh,” Bash exclaimed.

Actress Cheryl Hines and comedian Bill Maher also condemned the Democratic Party for becoming increasingly “mean” Monday on “Club Random.”

“I’m not going to pretend I don’t notice how different they are,” Maher said. “How mean they’ve become.”

“Very mean,” Hines replied.

The left also showed its cruelty in the aftermath of the Sept. 10 assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk. Multiple people were fired from their jobs over online comments either celebrating the killing or attacking him after it.

Moreover, Democrats elected Democratic Virginia attorney general-elect Jay Jones on Nov. 4, despite his leaked violent text messages from 2022. Jones had sent messages to then-Republican colleague Del. Carrie Coyner, in which he said he would give then-Republican state House Speaker Todd Gilbert “two bullets to the head” and urinate on his grave. He also fantasized about the deaths of Gilbert’s children.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share