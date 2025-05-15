This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Former CIA Director John Brennan fumed after it was reported on Tuesday that ODNI Tulsi Gabbard fired two ‘Deep State’ officials.

Fox News reported on the firings:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired the top officials leading the National Intelligence Council – whom whistleblowers describe as “radically opposed to Trump” — and has moved the agency to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, to ensure she can block any “politicization of intelligence,” Fox News Digital has learned. Gabbard fired Mike Collins, who was serving as the acting chair of the National Intelligence Council, and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, Tuesday, senior intelligence officials told Fox News Digital. Collins also has whistleblower complaints against him for political bias and “deliberately undermining the incoming Trump administration,” officials said. They added that Collins was closely associated with Michael Morrell, the former deputy director of the CIA who worked to write a public letter in 2020 claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” and to get signatures from top ex-intelligence officials. As for Langan-Reikhof, officials said she has been a “key advocate” for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and is someone who whistleblowers allege is “radically opposed to Trump.”

John Brennan melted down over the firings during an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday.

“This whole thing just makes me livid,” John Brennan said to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

