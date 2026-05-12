This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Former CIA Director John Brennan admitted to MSNOW anchor Nicolle Wallace that there is a “legion” of Deep State operatives in the DOJ and the CIA resisting Trump’s orders.

MSNOW hack Nicolle Wallace absurdly accused President Trump of turning the DOJ and FBI into political arms of his political operation.

She never said a word when Merrick Garland acted like Joe Biden’s personal lawyer and approved an FBI raid with deadly force on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – at Biden request.

“What still exists in the system to slow that down?” Nicolle Wallace asked Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan.

“There’s still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places,” Brennan said.

“The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities in the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community, and Department of Justice,” Brennan confidently said to Nicolle Wallace.

“So, we have to rely on these individuals to stand up to their professional responsibilities and also to courts, to the judges…” Brennan said.

Brennan continued, “What has happened to our institutions is really going to have longstanding damage to these institutions.”

WATCH:

John Brennan is the “target” of the grand jury Russiagate probe in South Florida.

Last July, it was reported that former FBI Director James Comey and John Brennan were under FBI investigation over their involvement in Russiagate.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred Brennan and Comey for prosecution over the summer.

US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones in the Southern District of Florida is in charge of the investigation.

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