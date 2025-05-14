Joe Rogan just brilliantly explained why America is fatter and sicker than any other nation.

What started as a chat about pasta in Italy erupted into one of the most savage takedowns of America’s corrupt health system.

He even went after your personal doctor, who he says is likely “fat and stupid.”

“Shut up,” Rogan said.

And once you see these health stats, it’s hard to unsee the crisis that’s quietly destroying millions of lives.

The conversation kicked off with a blunt observation from Joe Rogan: “I think our food is poison.”

Guest Tom Segura mentioned that he assumed that he’d “blow up” in Italy after indulging in pasta and rich meals every day. But to his surprise, that didn’t happen.

Rogan concluded that it has to be the food.

Segura agreed. What opened Segura’s eyes to this reality was a clip he saw featuring Dr. Casey Means on the chronic disease epidemic. The numbers she laid out were horrifying.

Back in October 2024, Dr. Casey Means and her brother Calley joined the show and presented a troubling list of health statistics:

“We are getting destroyed, and it’s very recent, and it’s accelerating,” Dr. Means stressed.

• “74% of Americans are overweight or obese.”

• “Young adult cancers are going up 79% in the last 10 years.”

• “25% of men now under 40 have erectile dysfunction.”

• “50%, now, of American adults have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. These were diseases where there was 1% of Americans in 1950 had type 2 diabetes. Now it’s 50% of Americans have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.”

• “Alzheimer’s, dementia are going through the roof.”

• “Young adult dementias have increased, like, three times since 2012. So early onset dementias.”

• “One in two Americans are expected to have cancer in their lifetime now, one in two.”

• “One in 36 children has autism now, in the United States. That was one in 150 in the year 2000.”

• “In California, where I live, [autism rates are] one in 22. One in 22 with a lifetime neurodevelopmental disorder.”

• “Infertility going up 1% per year.”

• “77% of young Americans can’t serve in the military because of obesity or drug abuse.”

• “Autoimmune diseases. Some studies are saying they’re going up 13% per year.”

• “Heart disease, which is almost totally preventable, is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing around 800,000 people per year.”

Dr. Means didn’t hold back in describing how bad the situation was: “It’s basically like all of us are a little bit dead while we’re alive.”

Segura reflected on people’s travel experiences abroad, noting how countries like Japan have much better longevity outcomes than the United States.

Rogan didn’t hesitate to connect the dots: “We have the worst health stats in the Western world. It’s our food,” he concluded.

So what makes the U.S. so much worse? Rogan had a simple answer.

“Because corporations,” he said.

“Because corporations profit off keeping you fat and sick. So the best way to make money from food is to get you addicted to food that they can sell you. So they sell you a tremendous amount of cheap, shitty food that has a bunch of preservatives and garbage in it.”

Then, Rogan turned his focus to glyphosate—the infamous weed killer banned in many countries but still widely used in the U.S.

He warned listeners with a disturbing statistic:

A 2022 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that over 80% of urine samples from a representative group of U.S. children and adults contained detectable levels of glyphosate.

“Which is Roundup,” Rogan explained. “That chemical pesticide and herb. We have herbicides that kill your endocrine f*cking system.”

“We’re poisoning ourselves!” he exclaimed.

Before we continue: if you’re reading this but not following me, you’re missing out on vital information. I post essential new reports every day. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

Rogan wasn’t done.

He closed the conversation on this topic by going after doctors who think they understand nutrition when they really don’t.

Speaking sarcastically on their behalf, he said: “‘You just have to eat a balanced diet. You don’t need vitamins.’”

“Well, that doctor is fat and stupid and probably has a bunch of diseases, and he’s on pills himself,” Rogan fired back.

“Like, shut up. Probably never even went through any nutrition training. In medical school, they get about six hours of nutrition training, I think.”

Turns out, Rogan isn’t wrong.

According to a 2021 survey published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, most U.S. medical students receive only 11 hours of nutrition training throughout their entire education.

And most of that focuses on biochemical pathways, not on how to actually help patients eat better.

So when your doctor gives you diet advice but doesn’t look healthy themselves… maybe take it with a grain of salt.

But there’s finally a glimmer of hope.

In an emotional speech, RFK Jr. made a bold promise to America before President Trump’s election victory:

“If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years, we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again. Within four years, America will be a healthy country. We will be stronger, more resilient, more optimistic, and happier.

“I won’t fail in doing this. Ultimately, the future, however it happens, is in God’s hands, in the hands of the American voters, and those of President Trump. If President Trump is elected and honors his word, the vast burden of chronic disease that now demoralizes and bankrupts the country will disappear,” Kennedy promised.

Let’s pray he delivers on that promise and triumphs in his mission to turn this crisis around.