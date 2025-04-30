Joe Rogan just exposed “gender-affirming care” for the crime it truly is. And he didn’t hold back: calling those profiting from it exactly what they are—evil.

Fitness icon Jillian Michaels just sat down with Joe Rogan for a raw, hard-hitting 3-hour conversation.

And while they covered a wide range of topics—including COVID—no moment hit harder than when the conversation turned to child mutilation through surgery.

Rogan predicted that “gender-affirming care” will soon go the way of lobotomies.

“We performed lobotomies for, I think, roughly 50 or 60 years,” Rogan said. “I think they stopped in 1967—that’s when they did the last one. And then they realized, like, oh my God, this is a terrible thing to do. But they did it for so f*cking long.”

He added that transitioning doesn’t reduce the risk of suicide—it actually makes things worse.

“The data goes the other way,” he said. “They’re 25% more likely to commit suicide. Suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety. All those things ramp up once they’ve transitioned.”

Michaels then dropped a bombshell about one of the key funders of this “multi-billion-dollar” child mutilation scheme.

She said the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) now scores hospitals based on how much “gender-affirming care” they provide, and a low score can hurt their chances of getting grant money.

“When you look at who funds it—Pfizer,” she said.

And surprise, surprise: Pfizer has a direct financial stake in the gender medicine industry. The pharmaceutical giant doesn’t just fund the Human Rights Campaign’s hospital scoring system. They also manufacture key drugs used in hormone replacement therapy.

In other words, the same company helping pressure hospitals into offering these treatments is cashing in when they do.

Michaels added that just one puberty block, Lupron, brings in nearly a billion dollars a year. While it’s not made by Pfizer, it highlights the absurd profits this industry rakes in by cashing in on kids’ confusion.

“That’s where it’s evil,” Rogan said.

Then came the rant that hit hardest, where Rogan called “gender-affirming care” for what it is: child sacrifice.

“I don’t necessarily believe in demons and angels… but if you were the devil, wouldn’t money be your most valuable tool to get people to do absolutely atrocious evil things that are going to ruin their lives?” he asked.

“Money is like the devil’s playground. It’s like where the devil can convince good people to do things and then you use words like ‘gender affirming care’ and you can kind of like change the narrative but the end result is really just you’re profiting off of people’s confusion and you’re doing so in a way where you’re sacrificing—it’s literal child sacrifice,” Rogan declared.

“Those children that wind up committing suicide because they went through this ‘gender affirming care’ and are horribly depressed and they don’t have breasts anymore and they’re so confused and they can’t have children and they just wind up killing themselves. And this is sacrifice. This is like a form of child sacrifice for financial gain,” he hammered home.

“You’re not sacrificing them to the gods or to demons. You’re doing it to money. And it’s really wild that we can’t see that.”

Rogan drove his point home with one final, devastating blow, highlighting just how easily children can be manipulated compared to adults.

He made it painfully clear: shaping vulnerable kids into believing they were “born in the wrong body” isn’t compassion. It’s indoctrination.

“They get encouragement and then they get positive feedback,” Rogan said. “They show up at school wearing lipstick and everyone’s like, you’re amazing. You’re amazing now Bobby, now that you’re Roberta… You used to be some guy that got stuffed into a locker and now your girl is incredible.”

That kind of praise, he warned, doesn’t empower children—it traps them. It makes them prime targets for exploitation.

“This is why cults exist,” Rogan explained. “Why do they get kids to wear suicide vests?” he asked.

“Because you can’t convince a 55-year-old guy to do it.”

A grown person with a job, a family, and a lifetime of experience asks questions.

But a confused child? You can steer them anywhere—straight into surgeries, medication, and irreversible damage.

This isn’t inclusion. It’s child exploitation for profit—and it needs to stop.

Watch the full conversation below: